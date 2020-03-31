Nick Jonas Calls Joe And Kevin The "most Unintelligent" People On 'The Voice'

After a hiatus of six years, the Jonas Brothers are back with a bang. From releasing new songs back to back to concerts to maintaining a strong social media game, the Jonas Brothers seem to be going strong. Nick Jonas is also a coach for the singing reality show, The Voice. In the upcoming episode of this popular show, joining him on sets would be his brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas.

Nick Jonas calls his brothers, Kevin and Joe "Unintelligent"

In a clip shared by Nick Jonas on his Instagram from the sets of The Voice, he will be joined by the other two Jonas Brothers members. They will make a power pact entry onto the stage. Not only that, but fans will also get a glimpse of the banter that goes on between the Jonas brothers. In a hilarious stint, Nick will introduce Kevin and Joe saying, I brought two of the most unintelligent people I could find, just so that I would look better". To this apparently, Joe will question "Who are these people?" and Nick will reply "My brothers" with a poker face nonetheless.

According to reports, it seems that Kevin and Joe Jonas will come on the sets of The Voice to help their brother, Nick Jonas mentor and guide his contestants. Along with the video, Nick also posted a caption. It read, "It’s #VoiceBattles time! @joejonas @kevinjonas and I are ready... are you?? The show starts right now! @nbcthevoice #TeamNick”.

For more The Voice updates, Kelly Clarkson had recently made use of her steal on Cammwess. Fans are hailing it as a good decision on the part of The Voice judge. Apart from Nick Jonas and Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton are the other two coaches for the show.

