When Shraddha Kapoor And Kapil Sharma Became Romeo And Juliet, Watch Here

Shraddha Kapoor has many times visited the Kapil Sharma Show for the promotion of her films. She is a good friend of Kapil Sharma, the host of the show. And hence, whenever the actor visits the show, they really have a great time together with lots of fun, jokes, and hilarious moments. So, here we talk about one of the episodes of the Kapil Sharma Show which was a package of entertainment featuring Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, and Vishal Bharadwaj.

This team was at the show for the promotions of the film, ‘Haider’. In the episode, the host of the show, Kapil Sharma and the Baaghi actor, Shraddha Kapoor were seen playing Romeo and Juliet on the sets of Comedy Nights. Kapil Sharma was very entertaining when Shahid and Shraddha were on the sets promoting Haider and the episode turned out to be completely hilarious and entertaining. This episode featured Shraddha as Juliet and Kapil as a lazy and loud Romeo!

Romeo and Juliet on Kapil Sharma Show

It was great when Kapil Sharma requested Vishal Bharadwaj, the director of Haider, to promote his film and direct Romeo and Juliet on his show. Kapil also said that Shraddha Kapoor and himself would play the protagonists in the classic romantic tale. Vishal then also got involved in that funny moment and gave a twist to the tale and decided that Romeo will wait on the balcony while Juliet would prepare Kadhi Chawal for her love.

Romeo and Juliet, the role was enacted by Kapil Sharma and Shraddha Kapoor respectively on the show. As the scene was directed by the Vishal Bharadwaj, it was his version of the classic tale, where Romeo would be on the terrace while Juliet on the ground. In this video, Kapil Sharma is seen waiting in the balcony and wondering where his Juliet is. While, Juliet yells out for Romeo, and this scenario would be a perfect setting. Juliet then says that she has cooked Kadhi Chawal for him. While Kapil would say that he cannot come down, as his mother has locked the door and went. And Kapil would ask Juliet to throw the Pakoda from the Kadhi to him. Then, Romeo would ask Juliet the recipe for the Kadhi Chawal, and Juliet would be clueless. While you can see that Shraddha, Shahid and Vishal are having a gala time shooting the episode.

The audience really enjoyed the show, as Kapil played a perfect desi Romeo, with those "cleaning ear actions". While Shraddha featured as a loud and funny Hindi speaking Juliet. And watching this entire scene, Shahid Kapoor was seen laughing out loud, along with Vishal on stage. Have a look at this video here.

