Shraddha Kapoor Croon Justin Bieber's 'Sorry' In The Most Adorable Manner In This Video

Shraddha Kapoor is counted amongst the most popular female superstars in the country. The Bollywood diva sure knows the art of entertaining her fans, which keep netizens hooked to her social media accounts. Be it her love for nature, stills of her favourite books, or giving a performance like no-ones watching, Shraddha totally knows the drill. A video of the Baaghi actor has been surfacing the internet, wherein she is seen singing Justin Bieber's popular track Sorry in the most endearing way. Take a look-

Also Read: When Shraddha Kapoor Sang 'Fikar Not' With Late Sushant Singh Rajput & 'Chhichhore' Cast

Shraddha Kapoor Singing Justin Bieber's 'Sorry' Is The Cutest Thing You Will See Today

Shraddha Kapoor is a brilliant actor, and the Bollywood stunner has time and again proved her mettle as a performer on the silver screen. But apart from being a spectacular actor, she's also a gifted singer. Kapoor has lent her voice to famous tracks like Galliyaan in Ek Villian, Sab Tera in Baaghi amid others. In this Instagram video too, Shraddha Kapoor can be seen crooning International artist Justin Bieber's famous number Sorry.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor's Co-stars With Whom She Has Shared Screen Space More Than Once

The Saaho actor looks adorable in this throwback video, dressed in comfortable striped grey t-shirt. However, what draws one's attention the most is the fact, that she replaced a mic with her hairbrush, and sings Sorry with vehement passion in this video. Shraddha is also chuckling and her expressions are simply flattering in this super-cute video. Not to miss the Elvis Presley pose in the end. For hair, Shraddha Kapoor opted for voluminous wavy hair.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor's Five Smashing Hit Songs Which Are Remakes, See List

Whereas for makeup, Shraddha Kapoor can be seen acing her blue eyeshadow with a winged black liner. With nude lip-tone and defined brows, the Chhichhore star looks uber-chic in this video. On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff. The Ahmed Khan action drama minted ₹137.05 crores at the box-office.

Also Read: Here's The Jukebox Of Shraddha Kapoor & Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer 'Aashiqui 2'

Talking about Shraddha's upcoming projects, the Aashiqui 2 actor has been roped in for Luv Ranjan's next. Wherein for the first time she will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from the Luv Ranjan's untitled next, news of Shraddha Kapoor playing the lead in Mohit Suri's Malang 2 has also been doing rounds for quite some time now. It will be Shraddha's fourth collaboration with Mohit Suri.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.