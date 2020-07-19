Shraddha Kapoor & Tiger Shroff Starrer 'Dus Bahane 2.0' Song Making Video A Must-watch

Shraddha Kapoor collaborated with Tiger Shroff for the second time for the third instalment of their blockbuster film Baaghi. Baaghi 3 released on March 6, 2020. Helmed by choreographer turned filmmaker Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 was counted amongst the most anticipated films of 2020. Its amazing soundtracks was one of the reasons for it. This Shraddha Kapoor starrer is packed with some foot-tapping dance numbers, one being Dus Bahane 2.0. Shot on a massive scale. Take a look at the making of the smashing hit song Dus Bahane 2.0, which is simply unmissable

Making of Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff's Dus Bahane 2.0

The video starts with the director the film talking about the lovely environment on the sets of Dus Bahne 2.0 shoot location. Wherein, you can see a huge runway with several aeroplanes in the background. Alongside an articulate set up by the art department, which gives a very raw yet, lavish feel to the track. As the video progresses, one can see the cast and crew sharing their thoughts about the track, its vibe, and how Dus Bahane 2.0 should be presented on the silver screen.

One can also get a peek into the dance rehearsals of Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger for the peppy number. In fact, Shraddha also talks about how challenging it was to dance in super-high pencil heels, which was a huge task for her. She can be seen practising her steps during rehearsals with the black heels on. In this BTS video, the Aashiqui 2 actor also showered praises for her co-actor and friend Tiger for his dedication and hard work.

She talked about, how Tiger shoots for action sequences the entire day, then also come for rehearsals in the evening. Shraddha Kapoor also mentions about dancing in super cold weather. Despite all the odds, Shraddha Kapoor looked enchanting in the video of Dus Bahane 2.0. She opted for different looks, with dramatic costumes.

Then, you can see the choreographer, Prince Gupta of Dance India Dance fame, talking about the large-scale setup of Dus Bahane 2.0. The young choreographer was overwhelmed by the experience of working on a Sajid Nadiadwala movie, the producer of Baaghi 3. With 300 international background dancers and the opulent setup, one can certainly understand the number of efforts the cast and crew took to make Dus Bahane 2.0 a huge success with the audience, that it is.

Fortunately, things fell into place and this Shraddha Kapoor track turned out to be a chartbuster hit with 81+ million views on Youtube. Shraddha Kapoor and Shroff's chemistry is the highlight of this song. Tulsi Kumar, Shaan, and Vishal Dadlani did playback for Dus Bahane 2.0, penned by Panchhi Jalonvi. It is a re-created version of Dus Bahane from the 2005 action flick titled Dus. Watch the final video here-

