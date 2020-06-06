With Chris Pratt As Munna Bhai, Here Is A Look At 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S' Cast In Hollywood

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. is one of the most popular movies of actor Sanjay Dutt. The 2003 comedy-drama proved to be a huge hit among the audience for its unique plot and quirky dialogues. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. is also remembered for its witty characters. The plot of the film revolves around Munna Bhai played by Sanjay Dutt. He is helped by his sidekick Circuit played by Arshad Warsi. The film boasted of a stellar star cast of Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Jimmy Sheirgill, Gracy Singh, Boman Irani and Sunil Dutt.

Sanjay Dutt’s father Sunil Dutt had played the role of Munna’s father in the movie. Sunil Dutt returned to films after 10 years to play reel life father to son Sanjay Dutt. Sunil Dutt and Sanjay Dutt had appeared together in films like Reshma Aur Shera, Rocky and Kshatriya. However, this is the first and only film in which Sunil Dutt and Sanjay Dutt appear together in a scene.

Today is 91st birth anniversary of Sunil Dutt. The film proved to be a huge hit in India but what if the film is ever made in Hollywood? Here is a look at Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. cast if the movie is ever made in Hollywood.

Robert De Niro as Hari Prasad Sharma

Hari Prasad Sharma is the father of Munna Bhai. Sanjay Dutt’s father Sunil Dutt had played this role in the film. No other actor can match the sheer brilliance of the late actor. However, in the Hollywood remake of Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Robert De Niro can do justice to his impactful role.

Image Credits: In a still from the film and robertdenirodaily Instagram

Chris Pratt as Murli Prasad Sharma AKA Munna Bhai

The lead role of quirky Munna Bhai was played by Sanjay Dutt in the movie. If the movie is ever made in Hollywood, Chris Pratt becomes the perfect actor to play this role due to his quirky comic timing.

Image Credits: In a still from the film and Chris Pratt Instagram

Amy Adams as Dr Suman AKA Chinki

Dr Suman AKA Chinki is the love interest of Munna Bhai in the film. Gracy Singh had played the role of Chinki in the movie. Amy Adams becomes the ideal choice to play this role in the Hollywood version of Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

Image Credits: In a still from the film and Amy Adams Instagram

Jonah Hill as Sarkeshwar AKA Circuit

Arshad Warsi’s portrayal of witty Circuit proved to be a turning point of his career. Jonah Hill can nail this role of Munna’s sidekick in the Hollywood version of the movie,

Image Credits: In a still from the film and Jonah Hill Instagram

Bruce Willis as Dr JC Asthana

Dr J. C. Asthana was played by Boman Irani. If the movie is ever made in Hollywood, Bruce Willis can this play this character with the utmost ease.

Image Credits: In a still from the film and Bruce Willis Instagram

Will Smith as Zaheer

The talented actor Jimmy Sheirgill had played the role of Zaheer in Munna Bhai MBBS. In Hollywood’s Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. , Will Smith can breathe life into this role.

Image Credits: In a still from the film and Will Smith Instagram

