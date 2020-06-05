With Kareena Kapoor As DJ Tanner-Fuller, Here's A Look At 'Fuller House' Cast In Bollywood

Fuller House is one of the most popular sitcoms on Netflix. The Netflix original series is a sequel to an old television series Full House. The plot of Fuller House revolves around D.J. Tanner-Fuller who is a veterinarian and widowed mother of three sons.

D.J. Tanner-Fuller, her three sons, sister Stephanie and her best friend Kimmy live together along with Kimmy’s teenage daughter at Tanners’ childhood home in San Francisco, California. The first season of Fuller House was released on Netflix in 2016. The show recently released its fifth and final season on Netflix.

Fuller House proved to be a huge hit all over the world, but what if the show was made in Bollywood? Here is a look at Fuller House cast if the show is ever made in Bollywood.

Kareena Kapoor Khan as D.J. Tanner-Fuller

The role of D.J. Tanner-Fuller was played by Candace Cameron Bure. In the Bollywood version of the series, Kareena Kapoor Khan can nail this role with her amazing acting skills.

Image Credits: Candace Cameron Bure Instagram and Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Karisma Kapoor as Stephanie Tanner

Stephanie Tanner is the sister of D.J. Tanner-Fuller. The role was played by Jodie Sweetin in the original series. Karisma Kapoor can be the ideal actor to portray this role in Fuller House’s Bollywood remake

Image Credits: Jodie Sweetin Instagram and Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Malaika Arora as Kimmy Gibbler

The role of Kimmy Gibbler who is the best friend of D.J. was played by Andrea Barber in Fuller House. If the show is ever made in Bollywood, the stylish Diva Malaika Arora can play this role with ease. It would be interesting to see the real-life best friends Kareena and Malaika on screen together.

Image Credits: Andrea Barber Instagram and Malaika Arora Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor as Jackson Fuller

Michael Campion plays D.J.’s mischievous teenage son Jackson Fuller. Ranbir Kapoor might be the perfect fit for the role in the Bollywood version of the show.

Image Credits: Michael Campion Instagram and ranbirkapoor Instagram

Alia Bhatt as Ramona Gibbler

Ramona Gibbler is the teenage daughter of Kimmy Gibbler. In the original series, the role is played by Soni Nicole Bringas. Alia Bhatt becomes the natural choice for the role as she has the perfect looks and acting skills required to pull off this role.

Image Credits: Soni Nicole Bringas Instagram and Alia Bhatt Instagram

Anil Kapoor as Jesse Katsopolis

Jesse is the uncle of D.J. and Stephanie. The role is played by John Stamos in the series. In the Bollywood version, Anil Kapoor becomes the ideal actor to play this role to perfection.

Image Credits: John Stamos Instagram and Anil Kapoor Instagram

Juhi Chawla as Rebecca Donaldson-Katsopolis

Rebecca is the wife of Jese and was played by Lori Laughlin in the series. It would be a treat for the audience to see Juhi Chawla and Anil Kapoor together on screen.

Image Credits: loriloughlin_fans Instagram and Juhi Chawla Instagram

Govinda as Danny Tanner

The role of D.J. and Stephanie’s father is played by Bob Saget in the series. Govinda can nail this role with his amazing wit and humour in Bollywood’s Fuller House.

Image Credits: Govinda Instagram and Bob Saget Instagram

