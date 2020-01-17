Ranveer Singh's '83: Nishant Dahhiya Was Selected For Binny After Playing His First Ball

Kabir Khan's '83, starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, will see Nishant Dahhiya playing the role of fast baller Rogger Binny. Binny was reportedly one of the most loved and adored Indian cricketers of the 1983 World Cup, because of his impressive bowling skills.

Reportedly, Rogger Binny was the highest wicket-taker of the 1983 World Cup, who took a total of 18 wickets in the match. Dahhiya, on Friday, took to his Instagram profile to reveal his first look from '83.

Check out Nishant Dahhiya in Ranveer Singh starrer '83:

All about Nishant Dahhiya

Nishant Dahhiya, from Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, made an impressive acting debut in Yash Raj Films' Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge in the year 2011. A B.tec graduate, Nishant Dahhiya, took three years to sign his next film. In an acting career spanning less than a decade, Nishant Dahhiya has featured in a total of four movies. However, his role in Abhishekh Kapoor's Kedarnath made him much more popular than any of his previous movies.

According to reports, Nishant Dahhiya impressed the Cricket coach, Balvinder Sandu, so much so that, Sandhu finalised him for the role of fast baller Roger Binner after his first ball. In an old interview with an online portal, an enigmatic Sandhu incessantly praised Nishant Dahhiya's cricketing skills.

All you need to know about Ranveer Singh starrer '83

The upcoming movie, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead, narrates the tale of Indian Cricket Team winning the 1983 World Cup. The Kabir Khan directorial has an ensemble cast consisting of Boman Irani, Angad Bedi, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, among others. The sports-drama will reportedly hit the marquee in 2020.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Nishant Dahhiya Instagram)

