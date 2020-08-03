'Gabbar Is Back' Cast: Character Details Of The Akshay Kumar Starrer

Gabbar is Back is a 2015 film that stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Helmed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, this film was a hit at the box office. The story of this film is written by A.R. Murugadoss and the dialogues of this film are written by Rajat Arora. Gabbar is Back also starred Shruti Haasan, Kareena Kapoor, Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.

The story of this film revolves around a grief-stricken man who takes law into his own hands to bring justice to people who have lost lives due to the mistake of the public servants. He does this as he has lost a loved one due to a mistake of a corrupt public servant. He kidnaps and murders several corrupt public servants to make his point. Here is all you should know about Gabbar is Back cast.

Gabbar is Back cast

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is seen playing the role of Aditya who goes by the name Gabbar. He is a college professor and the person who has lost his yet to born kid and wife due to the mistake of a public servant. Akshay is one of the most-loved actors in the Hindi film industry and has delivered several hits over the years. Some of his most loved films are Khiladi series, Housefull series, Mission Mangal, Rustom, OMG: Oh My God! and many more. He also has won several awards and accolades including a National Award and a Padma Shri.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor was seen in the role of Sunaina in this film Gabbar is Back. She is seen as the wife of the lead character Aditya. She dies in the film which motivates Aditya to take the steps he takes. Kareena Kapoor made her debut in 2000 Refugee and since then has worked in several hit films. Some of her films are Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Aitraaz, Bodyguard, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Veere Di Wedding.

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan played the role of Shruti in Gabbar Is Back. She is the romantic interest of Aditya after Sunaina dies. Shruti Hassan has been an actor for south Indian as well as Hindi film Industry. She made her debut in 2009s Luck after which she has been seen in films like Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Yevadu, Rocky Handsome, Katamarayudu, and Sabaash Naidu.

Sunil Grover

Comedian Sunil Grover was seen in the role of a police constable named Sadhuram. He goes against the orders of his boss to find Gabbar in the film. Sunil started his career with a TV series titled Full Tension in 1994-95. After which he did a few movies and comedy shows. Some of his works are The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Laugh India Laugh, Gutur Gu, Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe, The Kapil Sharma Show, Coffee with D and Kanpur Waale Khuranas.

Other cast members of the movie

Shruti Bapna as Lakshmi

Jagdish Rajpurohit as Sub Inspector Yadav

Suman as Digvijay Patil

Vikas Shrivastav as Inspector Vikas

