Here Is How Malaika Arora Prepared For The Song 'Munni Badnam Hui' From 'Dabangg'

Malaika Arora is one of the fittest celebs in Bollywood. Over the years, she has inspired a lot of fans and followers to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Apart from that, Malaika has also been juggling a lot of things on the career front. Whether be it judging a reality show or running her own yoga studio, she does it all in style. But one of the most amazing things she does is dancing.

Malaika Arora had started her career as a model and a dancer. Her performance in Chaiyya Chaiyya made her a renowned name in the film industry. Since then, she has been seen in several dance numbers of movies like Balma, Socha Nahin Tha, and Hello Hello. But one of the most s iconic songs she has worked in is Munni Badnam Hui. Take a look at the making of the song here.

Watch Malaika Arora's BTS fun from the set of the song Munni Badnam Hui

In the making video of Munni Badnam Hui the producers of the film, Arbaaz Khan is seen talking about why he selected Malaika for the dance. He expressed that was very sure of Malaika doing this because she has done similar songs in the past. In the video, Salman Khan says that after listening to the song for the first time, he had laughed out loud. Salman Khan then added that Arbaaz had brought this song after one director wanted him to listen to the music. Arbaaz asked the director for an item song and Munni Badnam Hui was the first song they heard and selected it for the film.

In the video, Malaika Arora says that she did not want to do the song as she was the producer of the film. She then also talks about the tonga scene where she explains how she fell off it as she was too involved in the filming of the song. But she says she wanted people to know what went behind the scene for the song.

In the video, Farah Khan says that the song was going to be a super hit. She says that Arbaaz Khan gave her a choice of choreographing any one song from the film and she picked this one as it was never choreographed anyone on such a song. She then added that she and Malaika Arora had a perfect track record and she wanted to do a hattrick with this song. She then adds that Salman choreographed her [Farah] and the result of it can be seen in the song.

The director of the film expressed that this song was added in the film for masala. He then added that he was born and brought up in the UP and there he used to listen to a similar song titled Launda Badnaam Hua Nasiban Tere Liye. He then added that Munni Badnam Hui was loosely based on the song above. Take a look at the video here.

