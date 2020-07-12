Sonam Kapoor Or Malaika Arora: Who Wore The Crinkled Zari Lehenga Better?

Bollywood divas have always been a fashion inspiration for the youth. Sonam Kapoor and Malaika Arora are two such divas who are known to be fashionistas for their excellent and quirky fashion choices that give major fashion goals. From their street style looks to red carpet attires, these divas keep shelling out wardrobe cues for fans. In the recent past, the duo wore a similar crinkled zari lehenga. Read to find out how they styled this fashion trend differently.

Sonam Kapoor's photos

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wore this silver lehenga set for a Bvlgari event. Her gota zari handicraft lehenga is the perfect option for wedding and other festive occasions. The Zoya Factor actor was styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor for the event. The soft and pink-toned precious Bvlgari jewellery went well with Sonam’s stunning look. The Aisha actor completed her look with a neat bun, shimmery gold eyeshadow and kohl-rimmed eyes with oodles of mascara.

Malaika Arora's photos

Malaika Arora, on the other hand, wore the crushed gold skirt by Itrh. She paired her lehenga with a black long-sleeved crop top. The Munni Badnam actor wore an emerald necklace with matching earrings to complete her look. Styled by celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani, the actor looked ravishing in this outfit. For her makeup, Malaika opted for a soft glam look in crimson lips and brown eyeshadow, with heaps of highlighter.

On the work front

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor directed by Abhishek Sharma. The actor is slated to feature in the Hindi remake of the 2011 Korean film Blind opposite Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey. The film is reportedly an action-drama and will mark the directorial debut of Sujoy Ghosh's assistant, Shome Makhija.

On the other hand, Malaika Aroa was last seen judging Supermodel of the Year reality show. She is currently spending time at home in Mumbai as she keeps sharing several posts about how she spends her days during the lockdown. As per her posts, she seems to be indulging in cooking, workouts, reading and many other activities.

