Malaika Arora Vs Sonakshi Sinha: Who Sported Similar-looking Golden Netted Gown?

Nothing seems to surprise fans and fashionistas when it comes to fashion or style. Bollywood celebrities also continue to inspire fans with their fashion trends. Celebs also take inspiration from each other which sometimes results in them having some notable faceoffs. Speaking of which, Malaika Arora sported a stunning shimmery outfit which reminded us of Sonakshi Sinha, as she had also sported a similar looking outfit. Here’s taking a look at Malaika Arora and Sonakshi Sinha’s shimmery outfit that fans can take cues from.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora, who is known for her impeccable style, sported a long-sleeve golden shimmery gown. The outfit gave a sheer netted effect making it look even more stunning. The actor completed the outfit with a messy wavy hairdo and opted for well-done brows, blush pink cheeks and nude lips. Check out the picture below.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha, on the other hand, who is also lauded for her style opted for a similar-looking golden shimmery gown. The actor’s gown also consisted of a netted outfit. Sonakshi completed the look with a middle-parting sleek hairdo and opted for a bold makeup. Take a look at the outfit below.

Also read | From Being A VJ To A TV Show Judge; Everything To Know About Malaika Arora's Work Life

Both Malaika and Sonakshi are known as fashion divas. Whether it's their airport looks, magazine covers, or casual outings, the fashion police have always been impressed by their stunning choice of outfits. And seeing this fashionable outfit, seems likes fans are sure to imitate their style.

Also read | Saroj Khan No More: Kareena & Malaika Pen Heartfelt Notes For Ace Choreographer

On the work front

Malaika was last seen judging the reality tv show, Supermodel of the Year. She's currently spending time at home in Mumbai as she keeps sharing a few posts about how she spends her day in the lockdown. As per her posts, she seems to be indulging in cooking, workouts, reading and many other activities.

Sonakshi, on the other hand, was last seen in Prabhu Deva’s Dabangg 3 alongside Salman Khan. The actor been spending her time with her loved ones and also doing some productive activities as seen on her social media handle. She has been indulging in some artistic work, throwback posts, and many more.

Also read | Malaika Arora Or Katrina Kaif: Who Looked More Glamorous In The Red One-shoulder Ensemble?

Also read | Malaika Arora Shares Selfie With Pals, Says 'Bffs That Pout Together Stay Forever'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.