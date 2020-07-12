Malaika Arora And Tara Sutaria Rock The Dramatic Shoulder Sleeves Outfit; See Pics

Malaika Arora and Tara Sutaria are two fashionistas who are hailed by fans for their exemplary sartorial choices. Both never fail to make headlines when it comes to experimenting with their wardrobe, be it quirky or casual. Malaika Arora and Tara Sutaria were previously seen in attires featuring dramatic shoulder sleeves. Read on to know more about their looks here:

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora opted for a flowy mustard gown for one of her photoshoots. The gown features dramatic styling of shoulder sleeves which caught fans' attention. Featuring a thigh-high slit, Malaika Arora’s outfit gathered tremendous appreciation from fans. Her look was accessorised with statement drop-down earrings and matching statement heels. The diva kept her look simple yet elegant by keeping her makeup minimal. Nude lips and highlighted cheeks with wavy hair left open completed this look of her.

ALSO READ| Anushka Sharma And Malaika Arora In Puffy Sleeves Ensemble; See Pics

ALSO READ| A Peek Into Malaika Arora's Luxurious Mumbai Residence; See Pictures Here

ALSO READ| Malaika Arora Or Katrina Kaif: Who Looked More Glamorous In The Red One-shoulder Ensemble?

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria aced the ramp of Bombay Times' Fashion Week 2020 donning a Sulakshana Monga attire. While Malaika was seen in a western avatar, Tara Sutaria’s traditional attire featured dramatic shoulder sleeves. The blouse was paired with matching lehenga. Tara’s look was accessorised with statements earrings, bracelet and heels. Flushed cheeks, nude lips and centre-parted wavy hair left open rounded off this look of Tara Sutaria.

ALSO READ| Malaika Arora Shares Selfie With Pals, Says 'Bffs That Pout Together Stay Forever'

On the Professional front

On the work front, Malaika is one of the judges of the reality dance show India’s Best Dancer. The shooting of the show is on a standstill due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. Along with her, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor are the other judges of the show. The dance show airs on Sony Entertainment Television channel.

On the other hand, Tara was last seen on the silver screen in Bhushan Kumar’s violent and dramatic love story Marjaavaan. Essaying the role of Zoya, the actor shared screen space with Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh. Tara will next feature in Milan Luthria directed Tadap. The romantic-action flick will be bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. As per media reports, the actor will share screen space with debutant Ahan Shetty. Tadap is the official remake of the 2018 Telugu movie RX 100.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.