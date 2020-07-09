Malaika Arora Reacts To Reports Of COVID-19 Being Airborne, Wants The 'nightmare' To End

On July 8, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram and shared a story expressing her concerns over the latest news about the pandemic. The actor strongly reacted to this news. She questioned when the nightmare will end. The story was a news report which stated that WHO is considering “airborne precautions” for medical staff after a new study showed the coronavirus can survive in the air in some settings.

Malaika reacts to COVID-19 news

The news read as "COVID-19 is confirmed as airborne and remain 8 hrs in air! So everyone is required to wear mask everywhere!!". At the bottom, Malaika Arora wrote, “when does this nightmare end????”. Take a look at the snip that the actor attached to her story.

Image Source: Malaika Arora's Instagram Story

World Health Organisation has finally acknowledged that there is emerging evidence that the coronavirus disease can be spread by air. So far, WHO has declared that the pandemic is not airborne, but now, as per its recent study, it says that there is a probability that the disease can be transferred via tiny droplets that stay floating foul air. Scientists have accused that WHO was not willing to hear their testimony notwithstanding many discussions with them because of which they decided to go public with the report.

WHO stated that evidence implying airborne transmission of coronavirus cannot be ignored or ruled out and needs further assessment. For months, WHO said that the virus is spread through tiny droplets that come out of an infected patient's mouth or nose and falls on surfaces. And if a non-infected person touches and then makes a contact through his/her mouth, nose, eyes will catch the disease. However, the UN body is now asserting that there is a possibility of airborne transmission in crowded or closed spaces.

As per current status, India's total coronavirus cases have risen to 7,67,296. 2,69,789. Meanwhile, 476,378 people have recovered. However, 21,129 have died to date.

