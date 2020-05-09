Katrina Kaif’s Weekly Roundup: Here Is What The 'Bharat' Star Was Up To This Week

Due to Coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood celebrities have now turned to social media for keeping their fans entertained who are missing seeing them on the big screen. Amidst this, Katrina Kaif has grabbed eyeballs in the week gone by for her social media posts. Here is what all Katrina Kaif was up to this week.

Weekly Celeb roundup- Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif's accidental live video became the talk of the town for many netizens as it started circulating on social media on May 4, 2020. In the video which started going viral on social media, it appears as if Katrina is having a problem with going live on Instagram. In the background, Katrina Kaif's sister Isabella Kaif is trying to help her understand how the live option works on Instagram.

But, the moment Katrina Kaif comes to know that she is already live on Instagram she sports a highly confused expression. Katrina Kaif's confused expressions have caught the attention of her fans. Several fans who were also live at that time recorded Katrina Kaif's video and started sharing it online. Take a look at the video.

Katrina Kaif's inspiring post amidst COVID-19 caught everyone's attention

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram on May 8, 2020, to share a sketch that glorified the Corona warriors and how they are our superheroes in tough times. The Bharat actor shared a sketch made by street artist Banksy on her Instagram handle, in which there was a kid who was seen playing with a toy. The highlight of the picture was that even with popular superhero toys in his toy basket, he was seen playing with a nurse toy.

The nurse figure, complete with a cape and a face mask, dons an apron featuring a red cross, the only spot of colour in the black-and-white work. The picture told a true story that is evident in today’s tough times, that is, the health workers are trying their best to cope with this pandemic and fast becoming superheroes for the normal public.

Katrina Kaif showcased her happiness for the success of the IforIndia concert

Like many other Bollywood celebrities, Katrina Kaif shared a post on May 5, 2020, wherein she thanked all her fans for watching as well as donating to the IforIndia initiative. The initiative was established to raise funds for those who were affected by the pandemic. The Ek Tha Tiger actor also announced how the cause managed to raise around 52 crores and is still minting more due to the donation of the public.

