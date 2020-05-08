Katrina Kaif's Most Stunning Looks In Wet Hair; See Pics Inside

Katrina Kaif is widely considered to be one of the most stylish actors in Bollywood. She has always been active on Instagram and keeps posting a lot of pictures. From traditional Indian style to Western, the actor looks beautiful in her every look. Nowadays she has been posting a lot of her images with wet hair looks. Let's check out her best-wet hair looks that her fans absolutely love:

Katrina Kaif's wet hair looks:

Katrina in Delhi

One of the more recent pictures which Kat has uploaded on her Instagram page is when she visited Delhi. She looks amazing in her wet hair looks. This is considered to be one of her best pictures on Instagram:

Katrina while at the launch

Katrina has been launching many of the products and brands since she has become one of the leading stars in Bollywood. Here is another picture of her in wet hair looks when she was promoting the Reebok brand for women's shoes.

KaybyKatrina

Katrina has recently done the photoshoot for Vogue India as her first-ever cover using Kay Beauty Make up. Her wet hair looks further elevate the beauty of her stunning red outfit. Check out the picture:

Sizzle in Red

Katrina looks stunning in her red blazer and pants. The blazer is not the usual blazer design. It is designed in a very intricate manner. Her wet hair has given the overall look an entirely unique vibe. Check out the photo:

