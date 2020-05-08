Katrina Kaif Shares An Inspiring Art Glorifying Corona Warriors; Hrithik And Varun React

The coronavirus pandemic has affected millions of people until now. The Corona warriors, who are mainly doctors and medical staff, are trying their best to save everyone’s lives who have been exposed to this deadly virus. Recently, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram to share a sketch that glorified the Corona warriors and how they are our superheroes in tough times.

Katrina Kaif shared a sketch made by street artist Banksy on her Instagram handle, in which there was a kid who was seen playing with a toy. Interestingly, with popular superhero toys in his toy basket, he was seen playing with a nurse toy. The nurse figure, complete with a cape and a face mask, wears an apron featuring a red cross, the only spot of colour in the black-and-white work. The picture said a true story that is evident in today’s tough times, that is, the health workers are trying their best to cope with this pandemic and fast becoming superheroes for the normal public.

The picture was posted with a caption, "Game changer". Hrithik Roshan and Varun Dhawan also reacted on Katrina Kaif's picture making it evident that they too agree with the sentiment. Where Varun Dhawan reacted with a heart emoticon, Hrithik Roshan commented “Amazing” on the picture. According to the media reports, the piece has been displayed in a corridor at Southampton General Hospital in southern England. The artist left a note for hospital workers, saying: "Thanks for all you're doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if (it's) only black and white."

Earlier, it was Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar who paid tribute to the Corona warriors by recreating one of his popular songs, Teri Mitti from the movie Kesari. The song had visuals of police, doctors and other medical staff, working day and night to stop the spread of Coronavirus. It is sung by B Praak. The music is by Arko and lyrics by Manoj Muntashir. Akshay Kumar also makes an appearance at the end of this new version.

