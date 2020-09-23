Bollywood Quiz: Can You Recognise These Popular Actors Based On Their Childhood Pictures?

Bollywood celebrities enjoy a massive fandom online and otherwise which is not just limited till the boundaries of India. There have been numerous actors who kickstarted their journey in the Hindi film industry as child artists and went on to become superstars at a very young age.

On the other hand, there have also been several actors who set foot in Bollywood a little late but became highly popular and successful over the decades. Thus, here's a fun Bollywood quiz for all the cinephiles out there:

Also Read | Tom Felton Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The 'Harry Potter' Actor

Can you recognise these famous Bollywood actors by their childhood pictures?

1) Born of September 29, 1967, this Bollywood megastar is also a martial artist who has won two National Awards throughout his illustrious career spanning over three decades. Can you recognise the actor based on this childhood picture of his?

John Abraham

Akshay Kumar

Arjun Rampal

Hrithik Roshan

2) Born of October 30, 1998, this actor is the daughter of a popular film actor who is quite famous for his comical roles in all the instalments of Housefull. She also recently marked her debut in Bollywood alongside Tiger Shroff. Can you recognise this actor based on her childhood picture?

Alia Bhatt

Janhvi Kapoor

Ananya Panday

Athiya Shetty

3) Born on July 6, 1985, this Bollywood actor is currently one of the most sought after actors of Bollywood, who kickstarted his career alongside Anushka Sharma in a YRF film. Can you recognise this Bollywood star from his childhood picture?

Ranbir Kapoor

Varun Dhawan

Vicky Kaushal

Ranveer Singh

4) Born of January 10, 1974, this Bollywood megastar is the son of an eminent film producer, with whom, he has given four blockbuster superhero films. Can you recognise this Bollywood star, based his childhood picture?

Tiger Shroff

Hrithik Roshan

Varun Dhawan

Ranbir Kapoor

5) Born on September 14, 1984, this Bollywood actor kicked-off his career in the showbiz with a reality TV show. He marked his debut in the Hindi film industry alongside Yami Gautam. Can you recognise this actor who is deemed the hit machine of Bollywood in contemporary times?

Kartik Aaryan

Varun Dhawan

Vicky Kaushal

Ayushmann Khurrana

Also Read | Game Of Thrones Quiz: Find Out Which Popular Character Of The Series Are You

6) Born on May 1, 1988, this leading lady of Bollywood marked her debut in Bollywood alongside Shah Rukh Khan in a YRF film and is married to an Indian cricketer. Can you recognise this diva from her childhood picture?

Hazel Keech

Geeta Basra

Anushka Sharma

Sagarika Ghatge

7) Born on January 16, 1985, this Bollywood actor kickstarted his career with one of the Student of the Year films. However, he started working as a model since the age of 18. Can you recognise this actor based on his childhood picture?

Sidharth Malhotra

Tiger Shroff

Varun Dhawan

Aditya Seal

8) Born on August 16, 1970, to a veteran actor and a prolific cricketer, he marked his debut in Bollywood alongside Vinod Khanna, Aamir Khan and Raveena Tandon. Can you recognise this Bollywood actor who has completed over two decades in the Hindi film industry?

Akshay Kumar

Govinda

Saif Ali Khan

Akshaye Khanna

9) Born on September 28, 1982, to a late legendary actor, he is deemed as one the finest actors of Bollywood in current times who marked his debut with a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. Can you recognise him by this picture?

Ranveer Singh

Ranbir Kapoor

Akshaye Khanna

Abhishek Bachchan

10) Born on September 21, 1980, in the 'Kapoor' family, she is one of known as one of the most successful Hindi film actors who kickstarted her career alongside Abhishek Bachchan. Can you recognise this Bollywood diva from her childhood picture?

Karisma Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor

Also Read | From BTS To BLACKPINK, How Well Do You Know K-pop? Test Your Knowledge With This Quiz

Answers:

Akshay Kumar Ananya Panday Ranveer Singh Hrithik Roshan Ayushmann Khurrana Anushka Sharma Sidharth Malhotra Saif Ali Khan Ranbir Kapoor Kareena Kapoor

Also Read | Celebrity Trivia Quiz: How Well Do You Know These Recent Celebrity Controversies?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.