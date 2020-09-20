From BTS To BLACKPINK, How Well Do You Know K-pop? Test Your Knowledge With This Quiz

Are you a real fan of K-pop and have followed all the updates religiously? Then here is a quiz to test the real knowledge about the industry. Here is a list of questions to test a K-pop fan’s extent of understanding the industry. The quizzes are related to K-pop girl groups, boy groups and more.

Here how well do you know Kpop?

1. In the popular reality show, We Got Married, which of these two K-pop idols were on-screen husband and wife?

Jessi-Jackson

Chan- Chungha

Eric-Solar

Jisoo-Jinyoung

2. Which fandom wars toned down after looking at their idol’s friendship?

ExoL-Army

Carat-Army

Blink-Army

None of the above

3. Who out of the following was originally going to be a vocalist but had to be a rapper due to last-minute changes?

BLACKPINK’s Lisa

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa

F(X)’s Amber

EXID’s Hani

4. During the first edition pet’s specials episode of Weekly Idol, which out of the following K-idol did not appear?

Chungha

EXID- Jeong Hwa

Seventeen’s DK

Tzuyu-Twice

5. During one of the interviews of MAMAMOO, which member revealed that she is a friend of BTS’ Jin?

Solar

Hwasa

Moon Byul

Whee-in

6. What task out of the following did BTS’ Namjoon do that created panic amid everyone?

Dance

Cut an onion

Break a glass

Sing

7. Out of the following K-pop idols, who is from a rich background even before debut?

Exo-Suho

BTS Jimin

Kim Samuel

Seventeen’s Jun

8. Which member of EXO left the group first?

Kris

Tao

Luhan

All of the above

9. Which member joined BTS only after looking at Namjoon’s rap skills?

V

Jimin

Hoseok

Jungkook

10. Which group is formed out of the survival show 'No Mercy'?

BTS

Stray Kids

TWICE

Monsta X

11. Which female artist out of the following has spent over two decades with SME?

Hyerin

BOA

Loona

None of the above

12. Which K-pop idol out of the following is not from Thailand?

Lisa

BamBam

Minnie

Jeongyeon

13. Which Korean idol-turned-actor was exempted from mandatory military service?

Ten

BamBam

Yo Ah In

Seo In Guk

14. What was BTS RM’s TOEIC that is Test of English for International Communication score?

900

999

800

800

15. What member of BLACKPINK is known to have lived in New Zealand?

Lisa

Jisoo

Jennie

Rose

Here are all the trivia quiz answers-

Eric Nam and MAMAMOO’s vocalist Solar were one of the couples on popular reality show We Got Married. The were married, lived together as well as going on dates on the reality show. ExoL's and BTS’ Army used to be head-on against each other, until both the fandom’s found out that the two groups share a great friendship. There were fancams of the two groups talking and sharing a laugh during award functions. Amber of F(x) was originally trained to be a singer, however, due to last-minute changes she was made to debut as a rapper for the group. TWICE’s Tzuyu was not a part of the first edition of pet’s special on Weekly Idol. Moon Byul is a 92 liner and close friends with BTS’ Jin. In Korea, people of the same age generally become friends. Kim Namjoon tried to cut an onion from the backside of a knife in the episode which created panic amid all the members of BTS and the hosts of the show. EXO’s Suho is from an affluent background. According to member’s interviews, the singer used to treat the group often even before earning their first paycheck as a group. The former member of EXO Kris was the first one to leave the group following a lawsuit against the agency, SME. Youngest member Jeon Jungkook joined the group after looking at Namjoon. He was impressed with RM’s rapping skills and declined multiple offers from other agencies and joined BigHit. Monsta X was formed with the finalists of the show No.Mercy. Seven members were shortlisted out of the show to debut as a group. BOA of SME has spent over 20 years with the agency. She first joined the agency as a child artist and at the moment is a veteran of many fields like dancing, singing and even reality shows. Jeongyeon of TWICE is not from Thailand but hails from South Korea. Former Korean singer and idol Seo In Guk was exempted from military service after being diagnosed with a condition Osteochondritis dissecans, which makes him unfit for the service. RM scored a whopping 900 out 1000 when he appeared for the English frequency test. He is fluent in English and helps the band interact during the interview with English reporters. BLACKPINK’s Jennie lived in New Zealand for studies between the age of eight to thirteen years.

