Celebrity Trivia Quiz: How Well Do You Know These Recent Celebrity Controversies?

A number of controversies have taken over the internet in recent times. From Kaali Peeli song to Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show, we have covered some of the most trending controversies. To make it more interesting, we have made a quiz to test your pop-culture knowledge. Read more to see how much you remember about some recent celebrity controversies.

Celebrity trivia quiz

Khaali Peeli Song, Duniya Sharma Jaayegi controversy

Duniya Sharma Jaayegi Song was a part of the latest controversy. This was because the lyrics of the song had gotten a lot of criticism from the fans for glorifying fair skin and having some racist undertones to it. They had also included the name of a famous African-American singer in the lyrics.

Who were the leading stars in the film Kaali Peeli?

Ishaan Khatter and Anaya Panday Jaideep Ahlawat and Satish Kaushik Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Ans: Ishaan Khatter and Annaya Panday

Guess the composers of the Duniya Sharma Jaayegi Song

Vishal-Shekhar A.R. Rehman Sajid–Wajid Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy

Ans: Vishal-Shekhar

Which famous Pop-Star was mentioned in the song?

Rihanna Miley Cyrus Beyonce Niki Minaj

Ans: Beyonce

A famous hip-hop artist's Twitter controversy

This star has been active on social media since the lockdown began. He has recently made it to the headlines for his rant on Twitter. He was seen Tweeting about God, Adidas and a lot of other unexpected things. This has certainly gotten his fans concerned about his mental health. He has also tweeted about being murdered and going to war with “white media” that has now been deleted.

Guess the celebrity in this context

Kanye West Jay-Z Elon Musk Drake

Ans: Kanye-West

Which sports company is Kanye West linked to?

Nike Adidas Puma Reebok

Ans: Adidas

Which fellow Hip-Hop artist did he talk about recently?

Jay-Z Drake Travis Scott J.Cole

Ans: Jay-Z

Don’t let the system pit us against each other ... JAY IS MY BROTHER ... I have eternal love for all artist that have been through and are still trapped this crooked system. Jay still doesn’t get his own masters back for ten years. I will see to it that we all get our masters pic.twitter.com/LshyaIVO1Y — ye (@kanyewest) September 18, 2020

I am the head of adidas ... I will bring adidas and puma back together and bring me and jay back together ... all pumas designs are embarrassingly trash but I will personally design puma and adidas and make everything ok — ye (@kanyewest) September 18, 2020

Transphobic author controversy

This author's latest book has been getting a lot of criticism for having transphobic undertones. The writer had also tweeted "I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?" when referring to people who menstruate. This caught a lot of attention and a number of people from the internet gave the writer a hard time because of their comments about the transgender community.

Guess the celebrity in this context

J.K. Rowling Nora Roberts James Patterson Alice Walker

Ans: J.K. Rowling

Which book series is J.K. Rowling popular for?

Harry Potter Twilight Percy Jackson The Hunger Games

Ans: Harry Potter

What is the name of her new book?

Troubled Blood Fantastic Beasts The Casual Vacancy Cormoran Strike

Ans: Troubled Blood

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?



Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

Talk-show host controversy

This talk show host was recently criticised after some of her former employees spoke about her "toxic workplace". They spoke to BuzzFeed News and revealed that they were fired for taking medical leave or leaves for family commitments. One of the former employees also claimed that she left the job because of the continuous comments about her race. He brand is popular for giving massive charities and being super-kind to the people in need.

Guess the celebrity in this context

Jimmy Fallon Trevor Noah Ellen DeGeneres David Gilmmore

Ans: Ellen DeGeneres

Which channel airs Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show?

NBC CBS ABC Fox

Ans: NBC

When was The Ellen DeGeneres show started?

2006 2010 2000 2003

Ans: 2003

What was her previous sitcom called?

The Daily Show Friends Ellen Gilmore Girls

Ans: Ellen

