Celebrity Trivia Quiz: How Well Do You Know These Recent Celebrity Controversies?

A number of controversies have taken over the internet in recent times. From Kaali Peeli song to Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show, we have covered some of the most trending controversies. To make it more interesting, we have made a quiz to test your pop-culture knowledge. Read more to see how much you remember about some recent celebrity controversies.
Duniya Sharma Jaayegi Song was a part of the latest controversy. This was because the lyrics of the song had gotten a lot of criticism from the fans for glorifying fair skin and having some racist undertones to it. They had also included the name of a famous African-American singer in the lyrics.
This star has been active on social media since the lockdown began. He has recently made it to the headlines for his rant on Twitter. He was seen Tweeting about God, Adidas and a lot of other unexpected things. This has certainly gotten his fans concerned about his mental health. He has also tweeted about being murdered and going to war with “white media” that has now been deleted.
Don’t let the system pit us against each other ... JAY IS MY BROTHER ... I have eternal love for all artist that have been through and are still trapped this crooked system. Jay still doesn’t get his own masters back for ten years. I will see to it that we all get our masters pic.twitter.com/LshyaIVO1Y— ye (@kanyewest) September 18, 2020
I am the head of adidas ... I will bring adidas and puma back together and bring me and jay back together ... all pumas designs are embarrassingly trash but I will personally design puma and adidas and make everything ok— ye (@kanyewest) September 18, 2020
This author's latest book has been getting a lot of criticism for having transphobic undertones. The writer had also tweeted "I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?" when referring to people who menstruate. This caught a lot of attention and a number of people from the internet gave the writer a hard time because of their comments about the transgender community.
‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020
Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA
This talk show host was recently criticised after some of her former employees spoke about her "toxic workplace". They spoke to BuzzFeed News and revealed that they were fired for taking medical leave or leaves for family commitments. One of the former employees also claimed that she left the job because of the continuous comments about her race. He brand is popular for giving massive charities and being super-kind to the people in need.
