Game Of Thrones Quiz: Find Out Which Popular Character Of The Series Are You

Game of Thrones for the longest time has been one of the best running series. The show went on to garner a huge fan following and global appreciation. The actors from the show are loved for the characters that they portrayed on screen. The hype of Game of Thrones has not ceased even after the final season of the show aired in 2019.

Fans continue to love the show and the characters that they rooted for during the course of the show. Thus, on George R. R. Martin's birthday, here is a simple Game of Thrones quiz to determine which character is best suited for you, according to your preferences.

Game of Thrones Quiz - Which character is best suited for you?

All men must die. How would you like to shuffle off this mortal coil?

Old, and surrounded by my loved ones. Doing something exciting, like skydiving or running with the bulls. In my sleep. Ideally, I’ll never know what hit me. I’m too powerful to die. Anyway, science — or magic — will have come up with something by then.

Is the quill indeed mightier than the sword?

Yes, absolutely. Sometimes. I suppose it would depend on the situation at hand. One needs to know to use both You do know what a sword is, don’t you?

What do you value the most?

Love. Family. Honor. Power.

If you could be the star of your own movie, what genre would it be?

A war story. A drama. An adventure…with just a dash of romance. A tale of revenge.

You have a few friends over for a dinner party, and someone brings a board game. What do you do first?

Nothing — I just wing it. It’s the best way to learn. I read all the instructions very, very carefully. I have my friends explain the game to me — they brought it, after all. I just read the “how to win” section.

What’s the one thing you never leave home without in Westeros?

A sword. Maps, and a book about the local culture. A horse. Lots of gold.

How important is winning the Iron Throne?

I’m not all that concerned about it. I would care who sat on the Iron Throne, but I wouldn’t want it to be me. I’d prefer to rule over my domain from a chair that doesn’t draw blood. It’s my first and only priority.

Someone is coming at you with a sword — what do you do?

Run away, obviously! Take them on with my bare hands. I’m not the best with a sword. Keeping waiting, and attack while they’re unaware. Charm them into submission.



Results :

For a Majority of answers 1, you may be Jon Snow

For a Majority of answers 2, you may be Arya Stark

For a Majority of answers 3, you may be Tyrion Lannister

For a Majority of answers 4, you may be Cersei Lannister

