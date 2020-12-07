Unseen Pic Of The Day: Dharmendra Looks All Happy As He Holds His Kids In His Arms

The Deols are among the well-known families in the film industry. They all manage to take the internet by a storm with pictures and videos on their respective social media handle. Many fans and followers also go on to share some snippets, pictures and much more on their handle.

Recently, a fan page went on to share an unseen picture of Dharmendra along with his two sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. The trio looks completely adorable in this unseen picture. The fan page also penned a sweet hashtag along with the picture.

Taking to its respective Instagram handle, a fan page went on to share an unseen picture of the Deol’s looking completely adorable. In the picture, Dharmendra can be seen carrying baby Sunny and Bobby in his arms. The actor is all smiles for the camera. Bobby can be seen giving a serious look, while Sunny is all smiles looking at the camera. Dharmendra can be seen donning a printed turtle neck t-shirt.

Along with the picture, the fan page also penned some sweet hashtags and also tagged the trio. The caption read as, “@aapkadharam @iambobbydeol #dharmendra #bobbydeol #fatherson #deols”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the post was shared online, fans went all out to comment on all things nice revealing how adorable the picture looks. The post went on to receive likes and positive comments from netizens. Some of the users revealed how cute they were looking in the picture. While some commented on how Dharmendra’s looks. One of the users wrote, “such a lovely picture”. While the other one wrote, “adorbs”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

About the Deols

Like many others, Dharmendra joined the film industry as a young aspirant, believing in his dreams. He made his debut with the film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere, and there has been no going back for him ever since. In his stellar career, he has produced many hit movies such as Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, Dharam Veer and more. His great legacy was that of his sons Sunny, Bobby, and his daughter Esha Deol. Even Sunny's son, Karan, has now entered the industry.

