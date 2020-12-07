Sharmila Tagore's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Actor? Find Out

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore enjoys a massive fan following, part of which can also be accredited for her movies and acting skills. The actor has turned a year today on December 08, 2020. Sharmila Tagore acted in several Bengali and Hindi films, some of which have become classics. She made her on-screen debut with the film Apur Sansar and then went on to star in several films such as Kashmir Ki Kali, Waqt, Devar, Nayak, An Evening in Paris and many more.

Sharmila is also the mother of Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, who are successful actors in the film industry. On the occasion of Sharmila Tagore's birthday, here is a trivia quiz related specifically to the actor and her life. Take this quiz if think you love to know about celebs and also a big fan of Sharmila Tagore.

Sharmila Tagore's quiz

Sharmila Tagore, was first Indian actor to commercially don a?

Bikini

Skirt and blouse

Suit

Burkha

Sharmila Tagore was married to which famous Indian cricketer?

Ravi Shastri

Mansoor Ali Pataudi

Kapil Dev

Sunil Gavaskar

Sharmila Tagore made her debut in a Bengali film Apur Sansar which was directed by?

Mrinal Sen

Satyajit Ray

Utpal Dutt

Rabindranath Tagore

What is Sharmila Tagore’s name after her marriage?

Soha Ali Khan

Ayesha Khan

Ayesha Sultana Khan

Aaliyah Khan

In which year was Sharmila Tagore awarded the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India?

2013

2004

2016

2012

Actor Sharmila Tagore was chosen as the Goodwill Ambassador of?

UNEP

UNICEF

Being Human

UNESCO

How many National Film Awards has Sharmila Tagore received so far?

1

3

2

5

where was Sharmila Tagore born?

Agra

Kanpur

Lucknow

Mumbai

What did Sharmila Tagore initially decide to become?

A dancer

A cinematographer

A journalist

A costume designer

Answers:

Sharmila Tagore was first Indian actor to commercially don a Bikini

Sharmila Tagore was married to which famous Indian cricketer - Mansoor Ali Pataudi

Sharmila Tagore made her debut in a Bengali film which was helmed by Satyajit Ray

Sharmila Tagore’s name after her marriage is Ayesha Sultana Khan

Sharmila Tagore was awarded the Padma Bhushan in the year 2013

Sharmila Tagore was chosen as the Goodwill Ambassador of UNICEF

Sharmila Tagore received 2 National Film Awards

Sharmila was born in Kanpur

Sharmila Tagore always wanted to become a dancer

