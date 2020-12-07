Sharmila Tagore's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Actor? Find Out

Quick links:
Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore enjoys a massive fan following, part of which can also be accredited for her movies and acting skills. The actor has turned a year today on December 08, 2020. Sharmila Tagore acted in several Bengali and Hindi films, some of which have become classics. She made her on-screen debut with the film Apur Sansar and then went on to star in several films such as Kashmir Ki Kali, Waqt, Devar, Nayak, An Evening in Paris and many more.
Sharmila is also the mother of Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, who are successful actors in the film industry. On the occasion of Sharmila Tagore's birthday, here is a trivia quiz related specifically to the actor and her life. Take this quiz if think you love to know about celebs and also a big fan of Sharmila Tagore.
