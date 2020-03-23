Ekta Kapoor Says Priyanka Chopra Had Agreed For Naagin Film But THIS Actor Had Denied It

Producer Ekta Kapoor has revealed a secret concerning her popular TV show Naagin. Kapoor claimed that there was once a possibility that the show would have been made as a film with actor Priyanka Chopra in the lead role. The producer shared this new bit of information with a leading entertainment portal during an interview.

Priyanka Chopra as Naagin?

Ekta Kapoor, while talking about her TV shows and films, shared that after the success of her movie The Dirty Picture, she had planned to make Naagin as a film as well. She took the concept to two actors in the industry. When she approached Katrina Kaif, the actor had advised her that she has to make something pathbreaking after The Dirty Picture.

Ekta had then pitched Naagin to her. The producer claimed that Katrina thought that she had smoked something nice. Katrina had questioned whether something like Naagin would work in today's time.

Ekta said that she also approached Priyanka Chopra for the same. The actors had no clue about the big folklore India has when it comes to snake stories. Priyanka had agreed to do the film anyway. Katrina, on the other hand, did not realise how heavy the folklore is, as per Kapoor. She then added that the two actors are great and that she admires and loves them. She also hopes to work with them in her career.

Ekta Kapoor added on in detail about her ambition of working with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. She said that every director has the ambition of working with the big male stars. She called Priyanka and Katrina 'smart women'. Katrina, who first entered the industry with no knowledge of films and understanding of Hindi, has picked up brilliantly and also survived despite being from a non-film family. This is also the same with Priyanka.

Ekta Kapoor's serials have by and large dominated the shows on TV. Naagin, on its part, is on the top ten most-watched shows on TV. It is currently in its fourth season.

