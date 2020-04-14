Throwback Tuesday: Anushka Sharma's Photo With Her Dad Will Inspire Your Green Thumb

Anushka Sharma is now among the popular actors in the Indian film industry. The actor has worked in several films now. She also produced the movie NH10. She is known for her sharp looks and incredible acting skills. Her distinctive roles in the movies have enabled her to be among the versatile actors of Bollywood.

Anushka has inspired her 33 million followers with her cutthroat style and fashion sense. She often posts several pictures of herself, among which some are throwbacks. Currently, the actor is practising social distancing like all of us. Among the many photos of Sharma on Instagram, this one will particularly make you feel nostalgic.

Take a look at the photo below:

As you can see, Anushka is with her dad in the picture. They both are seen gardening on the terrace together. The father and daughter look adorable while planting saplings. You can also take after her and contribute to nature by taking up gardening as a quarantine hobby.

As the image clearly says, Anushka likes to keep in touch with nature and that side of her being. She is also quite active on her social media and often posts pictures of herself and her various activities or hobbies. Her fans and followers showered her with compliments. The actor also urges fans during this COVID-19 outbreak not to abandon their pets and also feed the strays.

On the work front, the actor last appeared in the movie Zero alongside SRK. As for her upcoming films, there are no updates. She is, however, rumoured to appear in a film called Paani, which is reportedly under production.

