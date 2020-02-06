Sara Ali Khan And Ranveer Singh's Childhood Pics Will Brighten Up Your Day

There have been many instances when Bollywood actors have shared their cutesy childhood pictures on social media. Who would have ever imagined that these widely smiling kids in the pictures would become such popular stars someday? In this article, we have compiled some of the adorable pictures of Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh and other Bollywood actors' that will definitely brighten up your day.

1. Sara Ali Khan looks adorable in this pink frock

2. Sara spending fun time with her baby brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

3. Ranveer Singh’s devil mode on

4. The ’83 actor living his best life

5. Kartik Aaryan’s picture which got him Pyaar ka Punchnama audition

6. Tiny Alia Bhatt with her sister Shaheen Bhatt

7. Alia Bhatt with her childhood best friend

8. Katrina Kaif’s favourite childhood memory of dancing with her mother

9. A 12-year-old Katrina Kaif posing for the perfect picture

