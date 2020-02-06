Union Budget
Sara Ali Khan And Ranveer Singh's Childhood Pics Will Brighten Up Your Day

Bollywood News

Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan and other Bollywood actors have posted their childhood pictures on Instagram. Have a look the most adorable pics.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sara Ali Khan

There have been many instances when Bollywood actors have shared their cutesy childhood pictures on social media. Who would have ever imagined that these widely smiling kids in the pictures would become such popular stars someday? In this article, we have compiled some of the adorable pictures of Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh and other Bollywood actors' that will definitely brighten up your day.

1. Sara Ali Khan looks adorable in this pink frock

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Also read: Sara Ali Khan Offered To Play Mother Amrita's Role In 'Chameli Ki Shaadi' Remake?

2. Sara spending fun time with her baby brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 

3. Ranveer Singh’s devil mode on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

 

4. The ’83 actor living his best life

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Also read: Sara Ali Khan Shares Her Thoughts On Working With Dad Saif Ali Khan

5. Kartik Aaryan’s picture which got him Pyaar ka Punchnama audition

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

 

6. Tiny Alia Bhatt with her sister Shaheen Bhatt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

 

7. Alia Bhatt with her childhood best friend

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

 

8. Katrina Kaif’s favourite childhood memory of dancing with her mother

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

 

9. A 12-year-old Katrina Kaif posing for the perfect picture

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Also read: Bollywood-inspired Valentine's Day Looks Inspired By Sara Ali Khan

Also read: Sara Ali Khan Shares A 'Love Aaj Kal' BTS With A Sara Ki Shayari Twist

 

 

