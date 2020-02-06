Sara Ali Khan Shares A 'Love Aaj Kal' BTS With A Sara Ki Shayari Twist

Sara Ali Khan is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal. The actor would be featured alongside Kartik Aaryan in the film. Sara is quite active on social media and often seen posting adorable pictures with quirky captions related to her movies and songs. Recently, the actor posted an adorable picture of her with a rhythmic touch added to it.

It seems like Sara Ali Khan is leaving no chance to promote her upcoming movie. In the picture, Sara Ali Khan is all smiles as she strikes a pose – flaunting her denim shorts paired with a white tank top. She is seen in a casual look with no makeup and a ponytail. Keeping the casual vibe, she wore yellow flats to complete her look.

The most interesting thing about the picture was her quirky caption. As she is seen essaying the role of Zoe in the movie Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan addressed herself as Zoe in the caption and wrote that she is chilling and posing under a tree.

As part of her caption, she further mentioned Zoe was waiting for her shot back then and is now waiting for her audience to see it. Sara Ali Khan added that it would be fun as her movie would be releasing on Valentine’s Day. Later she explained the important elements of enjoyment -- that is happiness, love, and popcorn, and ended her caption by inviting her fans to watch the movie with Sara and the team of Love Aaj Kal.

On the work front- Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan will also be starring in Coolie No. 1. The film also features Varun Dhawan in the lead role. The David Dhawan directorial is scheduled to hit the screens on May 1 this year. Sara would also be seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the recently announced Atrangi Re.

