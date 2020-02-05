Sara Ali Khan Offered To Play Mother Amrita's Role In 'Chameli Ki Shaadi' Remake?

Sara Ali Khan made her debut in Bollywood in the year 2018 with films Kedarnath and Simmba. Both the films performed exceptionally well at the box office. Sara's work in the film was highly appreciated by the audience as well as the critics. The actor has always stunned her fans with her powerful acting. Sara Ali Khan is playing the lead in Imtiaz Ali's next film Love Aaj Kal which is the remake of the 2009 film of the same name.

Sara to play Amrita Singh's character?

The 2009 Love Aaj Kal, featured Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the pivotal roles. After a decade of the film's release, Saif's daughter Sara Ali Khan has taken over the Love Aaj Kal film. According to the latest reports, Sara Ali Khan has been offered to play the lead role in the remake of film Chameli Ki Shaadi. The film Chameli Ki Shaadi featured Sara's mother Amrita Singh. It is reported that the actor has been offered to play her mother's role in the remake of this classic film that also starred Anil Kapoor, Pankaj Kapoor and the late Amjad Khan and directed by Basu Chatterjee.

However, it is not yet confirmed whether Sara Ali Khan has said yes or no to the film. According to media reports, the reason behind why Sara Ali Khan has not said yes to the film so far is because she is sceptical whether or not she will be able to do justice to the role portrayed by her mother. Sara's fans are excited to know whether she will be playing this role or not.

Sara Ali Khan is currently gearing up for Imtiaz Ali directorial film Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on February 14. On the other hand, Sara will also be starring in Coolie No. 1. The film also features Varun Dhawan in the lead roles. David Dhawan's directorial film is scheduled to hit the screens on May 1 this year.

