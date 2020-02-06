Sara Ali Khan Shares Her Thoughts On Working With Dad Saif Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is emerging as one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood after her back-to-back hits. Sara just a few films old but she is adored for the work she does and her style and enjoys a massive fan following. The actor has been offered several projects and has been signed for many upcoming films. Sara Ali Khan will be seen next in the upcoming new age story Love Aaj Kal.

Sara Ali Khan on working with dad Saif Ali Khan

Love Aaj Kal stars Kartik Aaryan opposite her and is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film had released earlier with the same title starring Deepika Padukone and Sara’s dad, Saif Ali Khan. The young actor seems quite excited about the film as per her social media posts. She is often spotted sharing snippets and even BTS images from the sets of the film.

Sara is currently having a countdown for her upcoming film on Instagram and is keeping fans excited about Love Aaj Kal. She was last seen in Jaipur promoting her film along with co-star Kartik Aaryan. In a recent interview about the film, Sara opened up about several aspects of her personal and professional life. She even mentioned that she wishes to work with her father one day.

According to an entertainment portal, Sara hopes that she will get to work with her father one day. However, the Simmba actor has denied that there is something in the making at the moment. Sara also mentioned that she has watched the previous Love Aaj Kal several times and has enjoyed it very much. She went on to praise Deepika and her father in the film and also thanked Imtiaz Ali for giving her a chance in the same franchise.

Speaking about Imtiaz Ali, the actor mentioned that the esteemed director beautifully portrays female characters. Sara is currently quite tied up with the promotions of her film, which is slated to release on February 14. Besides the current film, Sara will also be seen in the remake of Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan and in the newly unveiled Atrangi Re starring south superstar Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

