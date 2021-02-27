Here's How Kareena & Saif Ali Khan Will Introduce Their Second Child To The Fans - Report

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have welcomed their second child recently on February 21. The news concerning the birth of Saifeena's second child made it to the internet pretty soon and their fans poured in sweet and congratulatory messages for the Bollywood couple. However, many fans are still waiting for the couple to show a glimpse of their second child just like how they had introduced their firstborn, Taimur by greeting fans and the media outside their house. Read on to know how the couple might introduce their second child with their fans and followers.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's second child

According to a BollywoodLife report, a source close to Kareena and Saif had revealed that the couple will be keeping things at a low key, as far as their second child is concerned. The couple will be avoiding any gatherings and meetings due to the current pandemic situation. The source also revealed that the fans and followers will be getting future updates about their second child only through Kareena's social media. Kareena Kapoor Khan currently has 6.1 Million followers.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. They welcomed their first child Taimur in 2016. On February 21, 2021, Kareena gave birth to her second son with Saif at the Breach Candy Hospital. Meanwhile, Kareena has been also working on her first book titled Pregnancy Bible. The book is pitched as a comprehensive guide for expecting mothers and is slated to come out this year.

On the movie front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, a comedy-drama directed by Advait Chandan. While Saif Ali Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his horror-comedy film titled Bhoot Police. The film will receive a theatrical release on September 10, 2021, and features actors including Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Javed Jaffrey, apart from Saif. Besides that, Saif will also be seen playing Raavan aka Lankesh in Om Raut's Adipurush co-starring Prabhas in the lead role of Lord Ram.

