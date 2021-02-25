Kareena Kapoor's Friends & Family Send Gifts Ahead Of Her Second Baby's Naming Ceremony

Celebrity photographer Yogen Shah has released an image of a handful of gifts that were being presumably delivered by one of Kareena Kapoor Khan's staff members to the Kapoor-Khan house ahead of the naming ceremony of the couple's second child together. The team that is front-lined by the photographer additionally clicked the likes of Kunal Kemmu and members of Saif Ali Khan's family around the property in question. More individuals and gifts are expected to arrive at Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's residence shortly. The two images which had been clicked by the paparazzi ahead of the naming ceremony of Kareena Kapoor's baby and Taimur Ali Khan's brother can be found below as well as on Yogen Shah's Instagram handle.

Also Read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Look Adorable In These Baby Photos

Posts of gifts arriving at Khan residence

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Heads Home After Getting Discharged, Taimur & Saif Ali Spotted In Car

About the birth of Saifeena's second baby boy:

The actors welcomed their second baby boy into the world during the early hours of February 21st. A day prior to the couple welcoming their second child together, Kareena was rushed to the Breach Candy hospital.

As soon as the news concerning the birth of Saifeena's second child made it to the internet, Twitterati either congratulated the couple with sweet messages or with memes. Some of those reactions to the birth of the couple's second child can be found below as well as on the respective user's Twitter handles.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan Issues First Statement As He & Kareena Kapoor Khan Welcome Second Baby Boy

Breaking news #SaifAliKhan & #KareenaKapoor welcome a baby boy. Indian media, here are some fun headlines for you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/j7PQzTEdE0 — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) February 21, 2021

Second son for #SaifAliKhan tells how strong & dominant a woman #KareenaKapoorKhan is.#Saifeena — Arhaan Rohan (@ArreyHaan) February 21, 2021

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Calls Saif 'coolest Husband Ever', Shares Pic Of Him On Magazine Cover

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.