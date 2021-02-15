Saba Pataudi Valentine's Day Wish For Saif-Kareena & Soha-Kunal Will Make You LOL

Jewellery designer Saba Ali Khan, sister of Saif and Soha Ali Khan, took to Instagram to share precious pictures from their family album and wish her siblings and their spouses on Valentine’s Day. Saba Pataudi took to Instagram and wished her brother, Kareena Kapoor, her sister Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu on this special day. In the post, Saba shared images of both couples through the years with an adorable caption.

Saba Pataudi wishes Saif, Soha, Kareena, and Kunal on Valentine’s Day

Social media was abuzz with Valentine’s Day post on February 14. Many couples took to social media and posted pictures from their celebration. One such post was shared by Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi. Saba Pataudi celebrated Valentine’s Day by dedicating a post to her siblings and their spouses.

Saba’s Valentine’s Day wishes consisted of throwback pictures of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, and Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. Saba also posted a sweet message for both the couples. A third slide of the Instagram post was a comic about Valentine’s Day.

She wrote, “Valentine’s Special. When two people are MEANT TO BE, The Universe conspires to connect them. The Love doesn’t change. It GROWS stronger. Mahshallah. To both my darling sisters. Love you. Stay safe. Have a suuupppaaaah Valentine’s Day”. She also wished the same to Kunal and Saif with a quirky message, “Ok ok Bhai and Kunal too!”. Take a look at Saba Pataudi’s Valentine’s Day wishes for Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, and Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu here.

Saba Pataudi’s Instagram post received immense love from her fans and followers. Many fans loved how Saba first dedicated the post to only Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha Ali Khan and then cheekily added Kunal and Saif in the end. Take a look at some of these comments on Saba Pataudi’s Valentine’s Day wishes to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, and Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu here:

