Unseen Pic Of The Day: Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Look Adorable In These Baby Photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been married for nine years now. The couple and their son Taimur have are a paparazzi favourite. Recently, a fan account of Kareena shared baby pictures of her and Saif and fans cannot stop gushing about their cuteness.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's photo when they were babies

In the picture collage shared by the account, baby Saif is seen sound asleep. He is dressed in a frilled sleeveless top. Whereas baby Kareena is wide awake and looking intently at the person holding her. She is dressed in a white top.

Image courtesy- @thebegumkareenakapoorkhan Instagram

Fans of the couple have showered their love on the photos as soon as it was shared. One of the fabs has commented on the post by saying 'epic' while another wrote 'so cute'. Many others have commented using the red heart emojis on the post. See their reactions below:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

The couple got married in 2012 in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. They welcomed their first child Taimur in 2016. On February 21, 2021, Kareena gave birth to her second son with Saif at the Breach Candy Hospital. Saif issued a statement to confirm the news by saying that both the mother and child are healthy and also thanked their well-wishers for their messages. Pictures of the Kapoor family reaching the hospital to pick bring her home have surfaced on social media.

Kareena and Saif's filmography

The couple has starred in several movies as well together. LOC Kargil, Omkara, Kurbaan, Tashan and Agent Vinod are some of the blockbuster movies they have starred in. The audience has loved their reel life pairing as well. Kareena made her debut with the 2000 movie Refugee. She then went to star in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Mujhse Dosti Karoge!, Jab We Met, 3 Idiots and Talaash. She will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, a comedy-drama directed by Advait Chandan. Saif made his debut with Aashik Awara. He then went on to star in Biwi No.1, Him Saath Saath Hai, Dil Chahta Hai, Love Aaj Kal and Tanhaji. He is currently gearing for the release of his horror-comedy film Bhoot Police which will receive a theatrical release on September 10, 2021.

Image courtesy- @kareenakapoorkhan Instagram

