Kareena Kapoor And Saif Preparing Their Son Taimur For His Sibling's Arrival

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor is due to deliver her second baby any time now. Everybody is eager to see Kareena's second baby and welcome the new bundle of joy. According to the reports of Bollywood news, Kareena and husband Saif are have been preparing their son Taimur Ali Khan for the arrival of his little sibling. Take a look at how the couple is making the transition easy for Taimur.

Kareena and Saif preparing Taimur for his sibling's arrival

Everyone is excited about Kareena Kapoor's baby who is soon to arrive. However, this will be a huge change for their son Taimur Ali Khan. Taimur has been the apple of everyone's eye since he was born. A source told Bollywood Life that they have been preparing Taimur mentally to welcome Kareena Kapoor's baby, so that he is less possessive about his parents. The couple mentioned that Taimur is very small now and at this stage, children tend to be very possessive about their parents.

Kareena has been taking necessary efforts to make sure that Taimur is aware of the arrival of the new baby. She has been having conversations with him and telling him that a little friend is about to make an entry into his life. She has also planned several playdates along with his sister Inaaya Kemmu who is the daughter of Kunal Kemmu and Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan. They want Taimur to get used to spending time with his siblings. They also want him to be busy as Kareena will soon have to dedicate all her time to the newborn child. In the process, Saif Ali Khan, uncle Kunal Kemmu and Maasi Karisma will be there to make the transition smooth for Taimur.

Taimur spens time with his sister Inaaya

Taimur and his sister Inaaya have been spending a lot of time together for the last few months. Kareena shared a picture of them having lunch at a restaurant. The siblings looked extremely happy spending time with each other. She had also shared an adorable picture of the two enjoying their bath in a tub. They raised their hands as they were ready to welcome 2021. Take a look at the pictures from Inaaya and Taimur's playdates:

