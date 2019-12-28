Kareena Kapoor Impressed By Priyanka Chopra, Would Love To Romance Younger Men Onscreen

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s movie Good Newwz hit the screens on December 27 and has garnered a good response from the audience. Kareena Kapoor, who has been a phenomenal actor for two decades now, opened up about the age gap between actors on-screen while talking to a media house. Sharing about how the older actor-younger actor debate has been going on for a while now in Bollywood, Kareena made some interesting revelations.

Kareena Kapoor said she wants to be Priyanka Chopra on screen

Kareena Kapoor has worked with actors like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan amongst others, who are older than her. On the other hand, many female actors are often paired opposite stars who are nearly half their age. Kareena Kapoor has rocked some of her roles in movies like Ki & Ka and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, in which she was paired opposite actors who were relatively younger than her.

In a recent chat with the media, Kareena shared that when an older woman romances a younger man, it tends to break the norm. Kareena was questioned about sharing screen space with a younger actor, to which she had boldly replied that she would love to that even in the future. Furthermore, citing people who fall in love with younger men, she said that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were an excellent example as they come from two different generations. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor also pointed towards her and Saif Ali Khan's relationship, saying that they were also two people from different generations who fell in love. Kareena Kapoor concluded saying that it was no big deal and the mindset of producers needed to change.

Also Read | Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra think that trust falls are "2019", do this instead

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Grooves To Nick Jonas' Tunes At The Jonas Brothers' Concert

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor & Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz: Celebs call it 'Hilarious' & 'A must-watch'

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali, Kunal Kemmu celebrate Christmas; see pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.