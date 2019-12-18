Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary on December 1. The two superstars have been dedicated to their work and soon after the celebrations went on to fulfil their respective commitments. Priyanka Chopra is currently busy shooting for The White Tiger, while Nick Jonas is busy with his concerts.

Priyanka Chopra grooves to Nick Jonas' tunes at the Jonas Brothers' concert; watch

However, the Desi Girl managed to wrap up her shooting schedule and fly back to New York to spend some time with her husband in his last concert for 2019. She was also accompanied by her sister-in-law Sophie Turner. A popular entertainment portal shared a video of Priyanka dancing to the tunes of Nick Jonas’s song while in concert. She was seen enjoying the Jonas brothers' concert and having a good time watching her hubby perform on stage.

The actor was seen wearing a black dress with big earrings. She along with Sophie Turner and several fans were seen dancing and having a good time. Currently, Priyanka is working alongside Rajkummar Rao for The White Tiger. The actor expressed her gratitude, for working with the film and thanked everyone involved in the film.

