Plot Comparison: Here's How 'Mardaani 2' Differs From 'Mardaani 1'

Mardaani is a 2014 action thriller flick directed by Pradeep Sarkar. The movie featured Rani Mukerji in the lead role, playing the character of a police inspector by the name Shivani Shivaji Roy. The movie was critically acclaimed and was also appreciated by the audience. On December 13, a sequel to the movie was released, where Rani reprised her role as police inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy. Read more to know about the plot comparisons of the two flicks.

READ | Liam Payne Style File: Times When Payne's Dapper Looks Broke The Internet

Mardaani 1 & 2: A plot comparison

Mardaani 1, which was released in the year 2014, focused on the social evil of human trafficking in India, whereas the sequel focused on the issue of rape and murder of young women. In the first Mardaani movie, Shivani's fight was against an organisation which dealt in human trafficking, but in the sequel, the main antagonist will be a young psychopath, who rapes and then murders his victims for fun. This character is played by Vishal Jethwa.

READ | 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' Sequel: 1st Look Reveals A Plot Twist

In Mardaani 1, Rani’s character is seen saving a girl who is about to be sold by her own uncle to a cartel which is into human trafficking and forced prostitution. Rani saves the girl and keeps a close watch on the cartel’s activities, which does not go unnoticed by the antagonist, the leader of the cartel. He and his goons manage to nab the girl and cut off her finger to send it to Rani’s character as a threat. In the sequel, the antagonist is a young psychopath, who rapes and then murders his target. In an interesting turn of events, he blows up on one of his victims with a bomb. This comes as a surprise to the fans, as the antagonist is just a 21-year-old guy.

READ | 3 Best Boy Bands Of The 2000s That You Must Check Out

In the first movie, Rani fought off a huge cartel of goons, who also deal in drugs; whereas in the sequel, the trouble is caused by just one guy, who is described as the Devil incarnate. Nowhere is it mentioned that the killer is a psychopath, but he does portray all the characteristics of a psychopath. Fans of the movie are flooding the movie theatres, and the cast is waiting to see how it performs at box offices all over the world.

READ | Sara Ali Khan Replaces Alia Bhatt As Headliner At Kid's Awards Event?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.