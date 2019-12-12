Liam Payne Style File: Times When Payne's Dapper Looks Broke The Internet

Liam James Payne is an English singer and songwriter, who rose to fame as a member of the famous boy band One Direction. He made his singing debut when he auditioned for the British TV series, The X Factor, in the year 2008. He was eliminated in the first season of the show, but did not stop, and made an appearance again in the show in 2010 and was put into a group with four other contestants. This was when the critically acclaimed band One Direction came into being. After the band split, he went on to perform solo and was adored by the fans for the song Strip That Down. The song topped the UK Singles Chart and made his career. Here is all you need to know about the artist’s style file:

Liam Payne’s style file

Last week, Liam Payne took to his official Instagram handle to post a photo of himself. The photo was posted on the occasion of the release of his new album launch LP1. In the photo, fans of the artist got to see him sporting a black shirt, with khaki trousers of brown colour. He managed to pull off the silver chain look in the photo, and the post garnered over 5 lakh likes. Liam had a very simple look and yet managed to attract the attention of many with his simplistic style. Here is the post:

On November 22, Liam was seen wearing a black polo shirt, with a white woolen sweater jacket on top. There was some snow on his head, in this look, as he stared straight into the camera. Again, the post garnered over 5 lakh likes. His solider-cut hairstyle became the talk of the town with the post. Here is the post:

On the stage of the Kiss Haunted show, the star was seen wearing a suit and tie. But it was not in the traditional way. Underneath the white crisp shirt, there was a Superman suit. The shirt was not buttoned, and fans got to see the Superman suit in its fullest. His hair was well-kempt, and he kept a beard to complete this look. It was well-received by the audience and the fans of the artist. Here is the post, which garnered over 6 lakh likes.

