3 Best Boy Bands Of The 2000s That You Must Check Out

Fans of the pop music genre are aware of the fact that the genre has a special subset under it - that is the ‘Boy band.’ The concept of Boy bands has evolved with time, and every generation has its own classic Boy band. Music enthusiast in every generation grows up listening to them. Here are some famous boy bands from the 2000s that you need to know about:

READ | Sona Mohapatra Slams Anu Malik Again, Says 'Ever Considered Being Sorry, Making Amends?'

Fan favourite boy bands of 2000s

The Wanted

The Wanted is a British boy band that was highly active during the late 2000s. It consisted of five members that included Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, Tom Parker, and Nathan Sykes. They gave the music world some of its greatest hits of all time. The band is mostly known for the songs I Found You, Glad You Came, and Chasing the Sun. The band has topped the UK music charts several times with the music. The band is currently inactive, since 2014, and fans of the band are eagerly waiting for their indefinite hiatus to end.

READ | Dwayne Johnson Kisses Lauren Hashian At The World Premiere Of 'Jumanji: The Next Level'

98 Degrees

98 Degrees is an American pop and R&B boy band. It consists of four vocalists that include Jeff Timmons, Nick Lachey, Justin Jeffre, and Drew Lachey. The band was most active in the year 2002. The band has been critically acclaimed, and unlike many Boy bands out there, 98 Degrees performed independently, until they had signed a record label. Usually, it is the record label that gathers the singers. The R&B boy band has sold over 10 million records all over the world and has achieved eight top 40 singles in the U.S. Their top songs include Because of You, I Do, The Hardest Thing, and Heat It Up.

READ | Rajinikanth's Birthday: Everything You Need To Know About His Philanthropic Work

O-Town

The O-Town is an American Boy band, that was formed from the first season of MTV’s reality TV show Making the Band, in 2000. The boy band garnered the attention of the fans of the show, and pop music enthusiast of 2000. The members of the band include Erik-Michael Estrada, Trevor Penick, Jacob Underwood, and Dan Miller. The following year it won the Teen Choice Award. The most prominent and fan favourite songs of the band include All or Nothing, Liquid Dreams, and We Fit Together. The band went on to garner success before splitting.

READ | Harvey Weinstein Health: Why Is Former Film Producer Using A Walker?







Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.