Here's How Vicky Kaushal Styles His Quirky Jackets Perfectly; See Pictures

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most talented actors of Bollywood. He has carved a niche for himself in the industry and had achieved great success in a very short period. Vicky Kaushal has proved to be a game-changer after his movie URI impressed the audience. Vicky always manages to melt the hearts of his fans with his warm smile and killer looks.

Along with his successful acting career, Vicky Kaushal is also famous for his impeccable sense of style. He has donned quirky jackets with casual outfits perfectly for several promotional events. You too can take a cue from his style book. Check out the photos below:

Here's how Vicky Kaushal styles his quirky jackets:

A quirky patchwork denim jacket and blue jeans make Vicky Kaushal's outfit look up to the mark.

Astro Denim black jacket combined with the black t-shirt and designer black jeans goes best with the quirky sunglasses on Vicky Kaushal.

Vicky Kaushal is wearing a custom hand-painted denim jacket combined with a blue shirt and jeans. He complimented his looks with sunglasses.

Black jacket and sunglasses look impeccable on Vicky. He rounded off his look with stylish sneakers and blue denim.

Vicky Kaushal stuns in this yellow bright jacket and a white t-shirt.

A blue denim jacket on a white and blue t-shirt looks stunning on Vicky Kaushal.

This full black and white set of jacket-pant is really different. His military jacket is embracing Vicky Kaushal's quirky look.

