The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Here's How Vicky Kaushal Styles His Quirky Jackets Perfectly; See Pictures

Bollywood News

Along with his successful acting career, Vicky Kaushal is knowm for his stylish appearances. Here's how Vicky Kaushal styles his quirky jackets perfectly

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most talented actors of Bollywood. He has carved a niche for himself in the industry and had achieved great success in a very short period. Vicky Kaushal has proved to be a game-changer after his movie URI impressed the audience. Vicky always manages to melt the hearts of his fans with his warm smile and killer looks.

Along with his successful acting career, Vicky Kaushal is also famous for his impeccable sense of style. He has donned quirky jackets with casual outfits perfectly for several promotional events. You too can take a cue from his style book. Check out the photos below:

Also read | Vicky Kaushal’s Best Casual Outfits To Sport For Your Next Outing

Here's how Vicky Kaushal styles his quirky jackets:

A quirky patchwork denim jacket and blue jeans make Vicky Kaushal's outfit look up to the mark. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Astro Denim black jacket combined with the black t-shirt and designer black jeans goes best with the quirky sunglasses on Vicky Kaushal.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Vicky Kaushal is wearing a custom hand-painted denim jacket combined with a blue shirt and jeans. He complimented his looks with sunglasses. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Black jacket and sunglasses look impeccable on Vicky. He rounded off his look with stylish sneakers and blue denim. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Also read | Vicky Kaushal Leaves His Fans Drooling With THIS Casual Kurta Picture

Vicky Kaushal stuns in this yellow bright jacket and a white t-shirt. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

A blue denim jacket on a white and blue t-shirt looks stunning on Vicky Kaushal. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Also read | Vicky Kaushal And His Immense Love For Pairing Jackets With Casual Outfits; See Pics

This full black and white set of jacket-pant is really different. His military jacket is embracing Vicky Kaushal's quirky look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Also read | Vicky Kaushal's Most Stunning Bold And Casual Photoshoots

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Anand Mahindra shares video of woman who can 'outrace the virus'
ANAND MAHINDRA SHARES VIDEO
Scindia
'SCINDIA FAMILY ONE AGAIN'
Indians
OVER 70 STUDENTS STRANDED IN ITALY
Coronavirus scare to push 'Sooryavanshi', '83' release ahead? Producer answers
SOORYAVANSHI, 83 TO BE POSTPONED?
DK Shivakumar
DK SHIVAKUMAR ON SCINDIA EXIT
Scindia
SUDHANSHU TRIVEDI REACTS