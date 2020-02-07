Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Vicky Kaushal's Most Stunning Bold And Casual Photoshoots

Bollywood News

Vicky Kaushal's fashion sense and acting skills are widely praised. Here are some of his casual photoshoots and bold ones. Check out the pics.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal has carved a niche for himself and proved to be a game-changer in the film industry. The Uri actor knows how to melt his fan’s heart with a warm smile. In addition to having a successful career as an actor, Vicky has managed his sartorial choice impressively. He aces the casual looks and follows an urban style but there have been times when Vicky has set the stage of fire with his bold look. Here is a compilation of his pictures from his casual and bold photoshoots 

Vicky Kaushal’s bold looks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Also read: Vicky Kaushal And His Immense Love For Pairing Jackets With Casual Outfits; See Pics

Some of the Manmarziyaan actor’s casual looks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

 Also read: Vicky Kaushal Shares A Horrifying Scene From 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana Vs Vicky Kaushal; SMZS To Clash With Bhoot: The Haunted Ship On Feb 21

Also read: The Immortal Ashwatthama: Vicky Kaushal To Put On Extra Inches, Learn Jujutsu And Archery

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CHIDAMBARAM SLAMS CENTRE
TRUMP'S NEW BOLLYWOOD AVATAR
PM MODI SLAMS CONG OVER CAA
OMAR-MEHBOOBA TO BE PSA BOOKED
HYUNDAI UNVEILS CRETA 2020
JOFRA ARCHER RULED OUT OF IPL 2020