Here's Kajol's Response When Somebody Asks Her What She Is Up To; Read Post

Bollywood actor Kajol recently shared a meme of herself on her official Instagram account. It features an old photo of her, where she is seen posing with a poker face. Check out the actor’s photo on social media and read on to know more details:

Kajol shares a meme in ‘Me When I’-series

Kajol took to Instagram and shared a meme of herself through her official handle on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She has dropped her fifth photo in the ‘Me When I’ series. The actor is looking back while posing for the snap. The throwback picture features her in a backless white dress. While Kajol’s halter-neck design matches with her hoop earrings, the actor has to look towards the camera with a poker face. She has tied her hair in a tidy bun and applied pink lipstick to complete the look.

The Bollywood actor created a hilarious meme out of her old picture. Kajol has captioned the photo by writing a situation and replied through the text on her image. She penned, “When somebody asks me what I’m up to...#ChinUp #DontYouDare #MeWhenI.” In response to her caption, Kajol added a description to explain her reaction in the image. The actor asked, “How dare you?... Wait…Is that chocolate on my chin???”. Check out her photo on Instagram.

Within a few minutes of sharing the post, Kajol’s hilarious ‘Me When I’ meme garnered more than 44000 likes and over 540 comments. The actor’s fans and followers on the photo-sharing platform wrote comments while applauding her creativity. They also have dropped heart, heart-eye, and fire emoticons on the picture. So, we have compiled some of them for you to check out.

Also read: When Tanuja Opened Up About How Kajol Broke The News Of Being In Love With Ajay Devgn

Also read: Kajol Reveals Biggest Misconception People Have About Working In Bollywood

Kajol's Instagram meme photos

Previously, Kajol has shared similar photos in the ‘Me When I’ series. While some features her throwback snaps, others are stills from her movies. They showcase the actor writing about relatable situations with random pictures. Check out Kajol’s memes from her official Instagram account.

Also read: Ajay Devgn Lends Voice To 'Lalbazaar', Actor Ronjini Chakraborty Calls It 'icing On Cake'

Also read: Kajol And Ajay Devgn's 'Jee Le' From 'U Me Aur Hum': Making Of The Song

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.