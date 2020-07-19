Kajol Reveals Biggest Misconception People Have About Working In Bollywood

Kajol has been a part of several successful movies over the years. Some of the unforgettable performances of Kajol came in movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale, My Name Is Khan, Baazigar, Fanaa, and several others. The actor is also an avid social media user and stays connected with her fans through various social media platforms. She recently held an interactive session with her fans and revealed the biggest misconception people have about Bollywood. Read on to know more details about the story:

Kajol reveals the biggest misconception about Bollywood

The Fanaa actor held an interactive session on Google and answered several questions asked by her fans. Kajol was asked about the biggest misconception people have about Bollywood. The actor revealed that the biggest misconception is that, it is easy money and mentioned that there is hard work involved and that the industry is extremely competitive. Check out the clip featuring Kajol during her interactive session held on Google below:

ALSO READ | Kajol's 'Ishq': Interesting Trivia About The Romantic-drama Film

ALSO READ | Kajol With Aamir Khan Or Ajay Devgn: Whose Chemistry Is More Popular?

Kajol answered various questions in the interactive session held on Google. Of all, the question regarding the misconception of Bollywood garnered widespread attention. She gave an insight into what it's really like to work in Bollywood and described the industry as ''competitive''.

ALSO READ | Kajol's Best Selfies That You Should Not Miss | See Pics Inside

Kajol is an avid social media user and has a massive fan following on social media platforms. The actor updates her fans regularly about her daily activities through Instagram. With a fan following of over 10 million, Kajol also is known to give some major style inspiration to her fans through her posts.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Tanhaji, which is directed by Om Raut. She played the role of Savitribai Malusare in the movie. The film also features Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. It went on to become one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

Kajol was also seen in a short film titled Devi. She played the role of Jyoti in the movie. The movie is directed by Priyanka Banerjee and co-produced by Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Ivan Stephen. The film also features South Indian actor, Shruti Haasan in a major role.

ALSO READ | Kajal Aggarwal's Memorable Moments From The Film, 'Mr. Perfect'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.