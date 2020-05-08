From Music To Dance, Mohan Sisters Ace In Performing Arts & Their Net Worth Is The Proof

Shakti Mohan, Neeti Mohan, Kriti Mohan, and Mukti Mohan are very popular among their fans for their skills at dancing and singing. The three are often regarded as the Mohan sisters. Read on to know their combined net worth.

Shakti Mohan

Shakti Mohan is a trained contemporary dancer who has also won the dance reality show, Dance India Dance season 2. She was also featured as the lead actor in Dil Dosti Dance, a television serial. Apart from these, Shakti Mohan has appeared in several films and series owing to the fame she enjoys in the industry.

Shakti Mohan's net worth

According to various media portals, Shakti Mohan's net worth is $ 5 million. This is approximately Rs. 37 crores. Her source of income includes her dancing career. She also earns money by appearing on shows, films, etc.

Neeti Mohan

Neeti Mohan is a popular Indian singer and has sung songs in Hindi, English and various other regional languages. She rose to prominence after lending her voice for Ishq Wala Love. She has also sung popular songs like Jiya Re, Sau Aasmaan and many more. Check out her net worth below.

Neeti Mohan's net worth

Neeti Mohan has released many albums of her own and enjoys a loyal fan base. According to various media portals, her net worth is $ 2 million which is approximately Rs. 15 crores. The source of income for Neeti Mohan is her singing and music career and various brand endorsements.

Mukti Mohan

Mukti Mohan is a contemporary dancer and has participated in many dance reality TV shows. She has also been featured in numerous films, which include Blood Brothers, Kaanchi: The Unbreakable and many more. More than that, Mukti Mohan has been featured in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 7 and has also appeared in Inmates (A TVF web series).

Mukti Mohan's Net Worth

According to various media portals, her net worth is $ 0.5 million which is approximately Rs. 3 crores. Her source of income includes her career in the entertainment industry. She is also seen in numerous ad commercials.

Kriti Mohan

Kriti Mohan is the fourth sister and is an artist manager. For years, she was assisting and managing her sister Shakti Mohan and after completing her graduation, she became an artist manager by profession. The net worth of Kriti Mohan has not been disclosed by any media portal as she keeps her personal life private.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

