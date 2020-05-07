'Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hain!' Cast's Net Worth Will Make You Say 'Sahi Pakde Hain!'; Details

Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hain is a popular television show which is a light-hearted comedy. The show enjoys a huge fan following and is loved by viewers because of the actors and their characters on the show. Read on to know the net worth of the lead cast.

The combined net worth of 'Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hain' cast

Shubhangi Atre

Shubhangi Atre is a popular actor on the small screen. On the show, Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hain! , she portrays the character of Angoori since the year 2016. According to a leading media portal, her net worth is around $ 2 million which is approximately Rs. 15 crores. Apart from Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! she has been the lead cast for shows like Kasturi and Do Hanson Ka Jodaa. The actor’s source of income includes her acting career. Shubhangi has also endorsed several brands and charges money for appearing at events. The actor owns several lavish cars and assets.

Saumya Tandon

Saumya Tandon is another popular face on the small screen industry. She plays the role of Anita Vibhuti Narayan Mishra on the show. According to various media portals, her net worth is around $ 11 million, which is approximately Rs. 83 crores. She has been featured in movies like Jab We Met, song videos and ad commercials, which are her regular source for income. The actor has also hosted several reality shows like Dance India Dance. The actor owns several lavish cars and assets.

Aasir Sheikh

Aasir Sheikh is a popular actor in the industry. Before Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, he has been featured in several films and serials and various ad commercials. The net worth of the actor is reportedly $5 million which is around Rs 37 crores. The actor owns several lavish cars and assets.

Rohitash Gaud

Rohitash Gaud is a popular actor in the television industry. He is currently playing the role of Manmohan Tiwari on the show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hain! The actor has been a part of many serials and several films. However, the net worth of the actor has not been disclosed as he keeps his personal life private. The actor owns several lavish cars and assets.

Saanand Verma

Saanand Verma is a popular actor on the show and plays the character of Anokhe Lal Saxena on the show. Before Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, he has been featured in several films and serials and various ad commercials. The net worth of the actor has not been disclosed by any media portal.

Yogesh Tripathi

Yogesh Tripathi is a popular actor on the show and plays the character of Daroga Happu Singh on the show. Before Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, the actor has been seen in several films and series. The net worth of the actor has not been disclosed by any media portal.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: YouTube screengrab/ &Tv

