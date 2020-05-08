Unseen Pic Of The Day: Guess Who These Cute Twin Babies Are, Who Are Now Famous TV Stars?

An unseen childhood picture of famous TV stars Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman has taken the internet by storm. This picture from their childhood was shared by Raghu Ram himself and is making fans go gaga over it. Seeing this picture, it is quite evident that Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman looked completely adorable during their childhood.

In the picture shared by the actor, Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman can be seen adorably resting on their mother’s lap who is all smiles to the picture looking completely beautiful. This adorable picture is too cute to miss.

Raghu had posted this picture to wish his mother on Instagram. He also shared another picture where he can be seen all grown up as he and his mother are adorably exchanging eye contact. Along with the picture, he also wrote a sweet message for his mother in the comment section. Check out the unseen childhood picture of Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman below.

Seeing this picture, fans went on to comment on all things nice on the post. They went on to praise the actors and their mother writing sweet messages. Some of the fans wrote, “Million-dollar picture,” “You are the one who gave birth to the Legends Raghu & Rajiv... Thanx for giving world, the angriest man on Indian television. Love you RR.. & RL.” One of the users also went on guess which one of the two is Raghu Ram, he wrote, “that left one is you, I can tell by that glare.” Check out a few more comments from fans.

Also read | Raghu Ram And Wife Natalie Enjoy 'quarantine Date Night' With Wine & Romantic Music

Raghu Ram and his adorable son

Raghu Ram and his wife, Natalie Di Luccio were blessed with a baby boy in January 2020. The duo shared the good news with their fans by sharing a delightful picture with their son, Rythym. Ever since his birth, the actor also goes on to share some adorable father-son pictures on his social media handle and he is also currently spending time with his wife and son during the lockdown. Raghu Ram also pens down some beautiful poetries on his son and shares them on his social media.

The actor recently shared some adorable pictures and along with the picture he wrote, “Teri chhoti si duniya mein Sabse badaa tera Papa. Teri har museebat ke, Aage khada tera Papa. Teri nanhi si mutthi mein, Samaa jaaye tera Papa, Tu roye toh tu hi bataa. Kahaan jaaye tera Papa?! .... Meet the apple of our eye, the tune of our song. The Rhythm of our life” Check out the post below.

Also read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: When 13-yr-old Alaya F Walked The Runway

Also read | Rannvijay Singha Shares Throwback Pic To Wish Raghu Ram & Rajiv Lakshman On Their Birthday

Also read | Raghu Ram And Natalie Di Luccio Share Cute Photos Throughout Her Pregnancy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.