Mahabharat: Draupadis ‘cheer Haran’ Scene Was Shot Without Any VFX; Find Out How

Actor Puneet Issar is known for essaying the role of Duryodhan, in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat. In an interview with a news daily, he revealed how shooting for Mahabharat back in 1988 was not as easy as it is today. All thanks to VFX technology, shooting for extensive fight sequences and Draupadi's cheer haran scene have become easy. However, it wasn’t the case in 1988. Puneet Issar revealed how Draupadi's cheer haran scene was shot nearly three decades back.

How was Draupadi's cheer haran scene shot?

Puneet Issar recalled that back in 1988, BR Chopra had contacted a mill before shooting the scene, he stated that the mill was asked to provide hundreds of meters of cloth to shoot the scene. Moreover, it was specifically mentioned that the cloth should not have any visible change in shade or texture. Puneet Issar stated that today, with VFX technology, it has become easy to show an endless supply of cloth that saved Draupadi’s honour. However, back in 1988 things were done differently due to the lack of technology.

Draupadi's cheer haran scene is one of the most impactful scenes in the show Mahabharat. In the scene Draupadi is stripped out of her sari in front of all the members in the courtroom. However, Draupadi prays to Lord Krishna who saves her honour in front of the entire courtroom.

Puneet Issar on shooting for Mahabharat

In the same interview, Puneet Issar stated that shooting for a scene with an assembly of elephants and horses meant that the horses and elephants would come to the set in reality. He revealed that they had to shoot with almost 50 to 60 elephants and added that running with them in chariots was a difficult task. He stated that the cast had faced a lot of difficulties while shooting for Mahabharat.

Puneet Issar disclosed that the actors have to do all the action in reality. There was no cable work and hence they had to jump by themselves. There was no stunt double at that time and hence injuries were pretty common on the set. He recalled that many of the cast members of Mahabharat had injured their eyes due to the flying arrows.

