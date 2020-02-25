Here's The Proof That Jitendra Kumar Lives His Life To The Fullest, Enjoying Every Moment

Jitendra Kumar, one of the emerging actors of Bollywood is a popular Indian actor on the web platform. Reports say that Jitendra always loved to mimic and copy Bollywood icons such as Nana Patekar and Amitabh Bachchan when he was young. Later he started appearing in some web series, including the one where he played the role of ‘Jeetu Bhaiya’ in Kota Factory. Jitendra Kumar became a star with his popular characters and caricatures like Jeetu, Munna Jazbaati and the mimicry of famous Indian politicians.

Recently, Jitendra Kumar also made his Bollywood debut with the famous Ayushmann Khurrana. Jitendra Kumar is a happy going person and is always found enjoying his life and small moments of it. The actor with his quirky fashion and style is also a person who loves to spend life to the fullest and these pictures surely prove it-

Pictures of Jitendra Kumar where he is seen enjoying every moment of his life:

