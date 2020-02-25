The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Here's The Proof That Jitendra Kumar Lives His Life To The Fullest, Enjoying Every Moment

Bollywood News

Jitendra Kumar is a happy going person and is always found enjoying his life and small moments of it. Here are some pictures of the actor for the proof of it.

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jitendra Kumar

Jitendra Kumar, one of the emerging actors of Bollywood is a popular Indian actor on the web platform. Reports say that Jitendra always loved to mimic and copy Bollywood icons such as Nana Patekar and Amitabh Bachchan when he was young. Later he started appearing in some web series, including the one where he played the role of ‘Jeetu Bhaiya’ in Kota Factory. Jitendra Kumar became a star with his popular characters and caricatures like Jeetu, Munna Jazbaati and the mimicry of famous Indian politicians.

Recently, Jitendra Kumar also made his Bollywood debut with the famous Ayushmann Khurrana. Jitendra Kumar is a happy going person and is always found enjoying his life and small moments of it. The actor with his quirky fashion and style is also a person who loves to spend life to the fullest and these pictures surely prove it-

Also read | Jitendra Kumar Answers Popular Questions, Reveals 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Details

Pictures of Jitendra Kumar where he is seen enjoying every moment of his life:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jitendra Zyada Kumar (@jitendrak1) on

Image courtesy: @jitendrak1

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jitendra Zyada Kumar (@jitendrak1) on

Image courtesy: @jitendrak1

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jitendra Zyada Kumar (@jitendrak1) on

Image courtesy: @jitendrak1

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jitendra Zyada Kumar (@jitendrak1) on

Image courtesy: @jitendrak1

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jitendra Zyada Kumar (@jitendrak1) on

Image courtesy: @jitendrak1

Also read | Ayushmann Khurrana And Jitendra Kumar Gives Couple Goals This Valentine's Day; See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jitendra Zyada Kumar (@jitendrak1) on

Image courtesy: @jitendrak1

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jitendra Zyada Kumar (@jitendrak1) on

Image courtesy: @jitendrak1

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jitendra Zyada Kumar (@jitendrak1) on

Image courtesy: @jitendrak1

Also read | Jitendra Kumar Has A Very Quirky Sense In Fashion And Here's Proof

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jitendra Zyada Kumar (@jitendrak1) on

Image courtesy: @jitendrak

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jitendra Zyada Kumar (@jitendrak1) on

Image courtesy: @jitendrak1

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jitendra Zyada Kumar (@jitendrak1) on

Image courtesy: @jitendrak1

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jitendra Zyada Kumar (@jitendrak1) on

Image courtesy: @jitendrak1

Also read | Here's How Jitendra Kumar Pairs His Casual Outfits With Stunning Jackets; See Pics

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SHAH TO HOLD MEETING WITH KEJRIWAL
KULDEEP SENGAR LOSES ASSEMBY SEAT
DONALD TRUMP AT RASHTRAPATI BHAVAN
AFFIDAVIT IN SC ON DELHI VIOLENCE
VANESSA BRYANT FILES LAWSUIT
FIR REGISTERED AGAINST MNS WORKERS