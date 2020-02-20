Jitendra Kumar Answers Popular Questions, Reveals 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Details

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's upcoming movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is all set for its release tomorrow. The movie has been making headlines due to its intriguing plot based on same-sex love. The movie will be Jitendra Kumar's first big-scale Bollywood movie.

The 'Jitu Bhaiya' fame actor recently shared some of his personal experiences on Google answers. Check out all the details the Kota Factory actor shared through the 'Google answers' feature.

Jitendra Kumar's likes, dislikes and difficult scenes in 'Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan'

Jitendra Kumar mentioned that his favourite outfit from the movie was what he wore during his on-screen sister's marriage. Further answering about his shoot locations, he said that the movie was shot in Banaras for 60 days and in Mumbai for 10 days.

The Kota Factory actor said that his most difficult scene from the movie was when his character had to explain his relationship with Ayushmann Khurrana's character to his on-screen parents.

Jitendra Kumar answers Google questions about his education and favourite actors

Jitendra Kumar said that he is from Rajasthan and has a degree in civil engineering from IIT Kharagpur when he was asked about his education. He ventured into acting after his IIT degree to pursue his acting dream. The actor believes that Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan are the best actors of all time.

The TVF actor is known for his famous web series like The Viral Fever, The Screen Patti, Girlyapa and many more. Some of the popular characters played by Jitendra Kumar are Gittu in Permanent Roommates, Jeetu Bhaiya in Kota Factory and Arjun Kejriwal in a comedy sketch. He also won the award for Best Performer-Comic at the Talentrack Digital Content Awards.

