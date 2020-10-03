Becoming An Organ Donor To Sharing Family Pics; Here's What Amitabh Was Up To This Week

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has had a very interesting week. The actor certainly knows how to strike a balance between his personal life and his work life which is also quite evident through his social media handles. From being busy shooting to interacting with fans through his social media handle to sharing pictures with his family, Amitabh has been doing it all. Therefore, here is a roundup of the things that Amitabh Bachchan did this week.

Amitabh shares a post where he revealed that he had to work for 15 hours

Amitabh, who is shooting for the upcoming season of the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati shared a picture on September 30, where he reveals that he is on his way to the studio. The actor also wrote that he is en route to his work while wearing the pangolin mask. Amitabh also said that he will be shooting for 15 hours for the show. However, this is not the first time that the actor is working for long hours for the game show. Earlier to this, the Sometimes the actor revealed that he was working non-stop for a 17 hour-shift on September 17. Take a look.

Amitabh announces he is 'a pledged organ donor'

On September 29, the actor shared a picture of himself and announced that he is "a pledged organ donor" now. While sharing the announcement, the actor also shared a picture where he can be seen flashing a smile to the camera. One can also notice the green ribbon attached to the corner of his coat. Along with the post, he also wrote, "the distinction of the wear of the GREEN ribbon ..I AM A PLEDGED ORGAN DONOR !". He also added, "bearing the giving of life to another !!". Take a look at the post:

Amitabh shares an adorable photo with his daughter

Bachchan recently took to his social media handle to celebrate Daughter's Day by sharing a collage-picture of him and his daughter Shweta. The pictures shared by the actor are too cute to miss. Along with the post, the actor also penned a sweet and simple note in the caption. Take a look at the post below.

Amitabh Bachchan lists out seven 'immortal' personalities with witty plea to wear mask

On October 1, Amitabh took to his social media handle to share a witty post in which he named seven immortal personalities. Interestingly, through his message, Amitabh asked people to wear a face mask and practise social distancing. The shloka, shared by Bachchan state that Aswathama, The Great King Bali, Veda Vyasa, Hanuman, Vibhishana, Krupacharya and Lord Parashuram are imperishable personalities. Check out the post below:

