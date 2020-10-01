Amitabh Bachchan Lists Out Seven 'immortal' Personalities With Witty Plea To Wear Mask

On October 1, veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle and shared a witty post, in which he listed out seven immortal personalities. Interestingly, via the caption of his post, Amitabh requested people to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. The shloka, shared by Bachchan state that Aswathama, The Great King Bali, Veda Vyasa, Hanuman, Vibhishana, Krupacharya and Lord Parashuram are imperishable personalities. Scroll down to take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's recent tweet:

Amitabh's witty request to wear a mask

Interestingly, Chiranjivi, the Sanskrit word, means one who is immortal. According to the shloka, the mentioned personalities will remain alive on earth until the end of the current Kal-Yuga. In his post, AB stated that anyone who is not any of the mentioned personality should wear a face mask and maintain social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Within a couple of hours, AB's post managed to garner more than 4.9k likes along with 390 re-tweets and hundreds of comments on the micro-blogging site; and is still counting.

A peek into Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter

The 77-year-old actor is quite an active social media user as he keeps sharing updates about his whereabouts. Most of his recent posts give a sneak peek into the set of his game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. Recently, on Wednesday, before heading to the set, the Amar Akbar Anthony actor shared a selfie, which he clicked in the car. In the caption, Bachchan stated that he is off to work, wearing a Pangolin mask as he has to work for 15 hours.

T 3676 -

चले हम भैया , काम पे ,

पहने Pangolin mask ,

पंद्रह घंटे , काम है करना ,

यही है अपना task !! 🙏🙏🙏👊✊ pic.twitter.com/ER025PPujl — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 30, 2020

Talking about the professional front, the veteran actor was last seen in a Shoojit Sircar directorial, Gulabo Sitabo. The film, which also featured Ayushmann Khurrana, took an OTT release and started streaming on Prime Video from June 12 onwards. Gulabo Sitabo received a mixed response from the audience and the critics alike.

On the other side, he has numerous films in his kitty, including Ayan Mukerji's upcoming directorial venture, Brahmastra. The upcomer will also feature Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy in the lead. The flick will hit the theatres on December 4.

